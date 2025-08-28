City of Carpinteria and C-DOG Host Second Annual Dog Day Afternoon on Saturday, September 6

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

CARPINTERIA, Calif., August 28, 2025– The City of Carpinteria and the Carpinteria Dog Owners Group (C-DOG) invite local residents and their canine companions to celebrate the Second Annual Dog Day Afternoon on Saturday, September 6, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the north end of Monte Vista Park, located on Bailard Avenue.



This free, community-focused event brings dog lovers together for an afternoon of fun while offering an important opportunity to help shape the future of the dog park design plans.



Attendees will have a chance to preview and comment on preliminary plans for a permanent off-leash dog park at Monte Vista. City staff will be available to facilitate design voting, collect feedback, and answer questions. All planning materials will also be made available online after the event at carpinteriaca.gov/dogparkfeedback.



In addition to providing input on the future park, visitors can enjoy a festive afternoon with their pets. Local photographer Robin Karlsson will be on site, offering dog owners the opportunity to have their pups photographed for inclusion in her upcoming book, The Dogs of Monte Vista Park.



Free hot dogs will be served starting at noon, courtesy of Penelope’s Sno Balls and the Carpinteria Dog Owners Group, while supplies last. Attendees are encouraged to bring their dogs, connect with neighbors, and enjoy a relaxed, pet-friendly environment in one of Carpinteria’s most loved community spaces.



Don’t miss this chance to be part of an exciting step toward creating a permanent dog park in Carpinteria—while enjoying a fun and memorable afternoon with your friendly four-legged friends.