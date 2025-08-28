Free Drive-Up Car Seat and Booster Inspection Event Friday, September 19th in Goleta – No Registration Required

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA—August 27, 2025—Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Trauma Services and several local agencies to host a FREE drive-up child car seat and booster check event on Friday, September 19, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Goleta Community Center (5679 Hollister Ave., Goleta). No prior registration is required.

It is estimated that up to 80 percent of car seats are installed incorrectly, putting children at risk. This event is designed to help ensure the safety and well-being of children during travel. No citations will be issued, and there will be no driver’s license or registration checks. All caregivers, including parents, guardians and anyone responsible for transporting children, are encouraged to have their child seats inspected by safety experts.

Inspections will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants are required to bring their vehicle, child and car seat for assessment.

In accordance with California state laws, Children under 2 years of age shall ride in a rear-facing car seat unless the child weighs 40 or more pounds OR is 40 or more inches tall. (California Vehicle Code Section 27360). Children under the age of 8 must be secured in a car seat or booster seat in the back seat. Children who are 8 years of age OR have reached 4’9” in height may be secured by a booster seat, but at a minimum, must be secured by a safety belt. (California Vehicle Code Section 27363.)

This event is organized in collaboration with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Trauma Services, City of Goleta, Beep! Beep! Car Seat & Baby Proofing, County of San Luis Obispo, Safe Kids Santa Barbara County, County of Santa Barbara EMS Agency and Fire Department.

For more information, please call Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Trauma Services at 805-569-7478 or visit cottagehealth.org/seatcheck.

Cottage Health is a not-for-profit health system providing advanced medical care on California’s Central Coast. In the past year, its hospitals in Goleta, Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez Valley cared for 20,733 inpatient admissions, 91,649 emergency department visits and 2,005 newborn deliveries. With more than 700 physicians, including specialists typically found only at university medical centers, Cottage offers expert, comprehensive care. As a teaching institution, it trains physicians through residency programs in medical, surgical, pediatric and radiology specialties. Cottage Health is home to the Central Coast’s only Level I adult and Level II pediatric trauma center and an advanced comprehensive stroke center. Its specialty services include Cottage Children’s Medical Center, Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital, the Santa Barbara Neuroscience Institute, Cottage Heart & Vascular Center and Cottage Center for Orthopedics. Beyond its hospitals, Cottage expands care through primary and specialty clinics, urgent care centers and 24/7 provider access via Cottage Virtual Care.