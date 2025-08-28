Out of This World Ball Raises $700,000  for S.B. Zoo

On August 23, 700 spirited Santa Barbara Zoo supporters celebrated the cosmos and the Zoo at an Out of This World-themed Zoofari Ball. The annual mega fundraiser, held on the Zoo’s scenic hilltop, grossed an estimated $700,000.

Guests heeded the invitation’s bid to dress in space cadet casual, starlight chic, or even extraterrestrial avant-garde for a night under the stars. An extended reception at sunset featured Spaceport Grazing Stations with gourmet appetizers, space-themed cocktails, and seemingly endless silent auction offerings. Guests then strolled up the hill a bit further for dinner under the stars and myriad colorful celestial objects installed by Tyler Speier Events. Dancing to tunes by LA-based Collective Music rounded out the fun evening.

This was the first Zoofari Ball with Charles Hopper as President/CEO. He assumed the post in January, upon Rich Block’s retirement after 26 years. In an interview, Hopper shared that with a fantastic team, engaged board, and community support unlike he has ever experienced, he is loving every minute on the job. Hopper was most recently the COO at the Scripps Institution’s Birch Aquarium in San Diego and before that, in management positions at the Seattle Aquarium.

What’s new for him with this position, Hopper related, is simply the type of animals through which the conservation message is communicated. The message and getting the community engaged with conservation carries over from the aquarium and academic environments from which he came. Learning about the animals, he quickly added, is where the fun has been happening.

With Hopper’s focus on conservation work, he is particularly excited about the Zoo’s new partnership with CSU Channel Islands (CSUCI). As a first step, this fall the Zoo’s conservation team will move into a small research facility on CSUCI’s campus.

The partnership, in its initial stages, will lead to the building of a nearly 10,000 square foot Conservation Center on CSUCI’s campus with student-centered experiential learning and specialized animal care services for vulnerable local wildlife populations.

The center fits into Hopper’s broader vision of focusing on protecting endangered species and habitats through new initiatives, both at the Zoo alone and in collaboration with other institutions. Hopper speaks passionately about inspiring and engaging the public on conservation work. Noting that the Zoo already has a preschool and now the CSU partnership, Hopper seeks to develop hands-on educational programming, internships, and mentorships so that there is a continuum of opportunities for youth. The goal is to provide pathways so youth can see themselves playing a role in conservation and for some, having a job in conservation work, thereby turning a passion for wildlife into a career.

Accessibility to the Zoo is another priority for Hopper, who has already been in discussions with the S.B. County Education Office. According to him, “there’s no reason why all students in Santa Barbara County shouldn’t be able to have access to the Zoo and we need to figure out how we can make that possible.” The Zoo already participates in Museums for All and Zoo4U programs that provide reduced price admission for low income kids, but Hopper has ambitions to increase accessibility, including in ways that enable visitors to engage more deeply with the Zoo’s mission. Stay tuned.

The Zoo’s latest opening is Tropical Wonders (formerly Eeeww!), which features tropical animals in a more immersive experience, with nine separate animal habitats and a reimagined Tropical Aviary with stunning tropical birds. The exhibit is designed to inspire deeper engagement and appreciation of biodiversity. According to Hopper, the exhibit is a signal of where the Zoo is heading with updated habitats and immersive experiences.

With a 2025 operating budget of $18.4 million, the nonprofit Zoo has 427 employees, including 123 full-time staff. Last year, the Zoo hosted 478,634 visitors, with an approximate 50/50 tourist/local split. It is home to 381 animals representing 101 species. A S.B. Zoo membership offers lots of benefits and is a great way to support the Zoo.

Event Committee Member Marcy Bazzani, Matt Bazzani, Jess Parker, Boardmember Robyn Parker, Erin Celmayster, Ana Butler, and Jon Butler | Gail Arnold

Chana Jackson and Board Chair Jim Jackson with Boardmember and CSUCI Executive Director of Regional Educational Partnerships Jennifer Perry | Gail Arnold



Patrick Costello, Brooke, Costello, Boardmember Betsy Turner, and Chip Turner | Gail Arnold



Ben Feld and Boardmember Rhonda Ledson Henderson



Guests enjoy the reception. | Gail Arnold

Guests enjoy the reception. | Gail Arnold

Guests get into the spirit with bubbles. | Gail Arnold

Space-themed decor permeate venue. | Gail Arnold

