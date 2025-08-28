These days, the term “anti-Semitism” is often misused. Simply, it refers to hostility to or prejudice against Jewish people.

The belief that present Israeli government policies vis-a-vis Palestinians is wrong-headed, cruel and counterproductive is a political and moral judgment, not evidence of anti-Semitism.

Similarly, protesting against current Israeli government policies toward Palestinians in Gaza and on the West Bank is not anti-Semitic. Most campus protest in favor of basic human and civil rights for Palestinians is not anti-Semitic… it is anti-Netanyahu policy.

In the early 1950’s, when I first became aware of the new state of Israel, I could not have been prouder of my Jewish heritage. Emerging from the unimaginable horrors of European anti-Semitism to build a thriving nation has been a remarkable accomplishment.

I have tried to be guided by millenia-long Jewish notions of social justice and respect for the inherent value of all life. Having long-time Israeli friends and visiting there several times, bonds are deep.

However, I am appalled by the policies of the present Israeli government, led by hateful extremists. It is both unimaginably cruel and unjust to millions of Palestinians and, as long as it persists, there can be no true peace for Israel itself.