MOXI Launches New Inclusive Quiet Cave Supported by Kyle’s Kitchen and Community Partners

Santa Barbara, CA, (August 26, 2025) — MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation, is excited to announce the opening of its newest space, the Quiet Cave — a calming, sensory-friendly room designed to support visitors who may need a break from the buzz of the museum. This new space was made possible by generous supporters, including a recent gift from Kyle’s Kitchen, a local restaurant group and longtime MOXI partner committed to inclusion and community impact.

Located on MOXI’s second floor, the Quiet Cave features soft lighting, an inclusive reading library, tactile sensory elements, and a low-stimulation environment. The space is open to anyone in need of a moment to reset, whether that looks quiet, active, or somewhere in between.

“At MOXI, we believe that playful learning should be for everyone,” said Robin Gose, President & CEO. “The Quiet Cave helps us meet that commitment by providing a space where all guests — especially those who are sensory-sensitive — can feel supported and welcome. We’re incredibly grateful to Kyle’s Kitchen and our community of donors for helping us bring this thoughtful, inclusive vision to life.”

Kyle’s Kitchen’s support of Quiet Cave builds on their long-standing mission to support kids with special needs and create more inclusive environments across Santa Barbara.

“Kyle’s Kitchen has always believed in the power of community and inclusion,” shared Deena Ferro, founder of Kyle’s Kitchen. “Supporting the new Quiet Cave at MOXI is an exciting opportunity for us to extend that belief into spaces where people of all abilities can feel comfortable and supported. It’s a privilege to be a part of this project and contribute to a more inclusive world for everyone.”

A recent visitor shared, “I’m so thankful for the quiet room at MOXI — it’s a gift to have a space where my children can center themselves from all the sensory stimulation. Grateful for this thoughtful space.”

To learn more about MOXI’s vision for the future or ways to support inclusive initiatives like the Quiet Cave, contact Lana Quint at lana.quint@moxi.org.

About MOXI

MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation, is dedicated to igniting learning through interactive experiences in science and creativity. Located in the heart of Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone at 125 State Street, the museum is LEED-certified Gold and serves curious minds of all ages through its hands-on exhibits and education programs. MOXI is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization generously supported by its daily guests, members, facility rentals, and donations from individuals, foundations, and corporate partners. For more information, visit moxi.org.