Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce Builds on TechTopia Campaign with New Video Showcasing Innovation on the South Coast

Santa Barbara, CA — The Santa Barbara South Coast is proving itself as a world-class hub for technology and innovation, where education, entrepreneurship, and cutting-edge research intersect. The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce has launched the latest TechTopia video, continuing the campaign first launched in 2023, showcasing the groundbreaking work of local technology leaders who are shaping the future.

From quantum computing to renewable energy, artificial intelligence, and space exploration, the South Coast is home to a vibrant community of companies that are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, reinforcing the South Coast as a hub for cutting-edge breakthroughs:

Google Quantum AI introduced Willow, its 105-qubit device, gaining national attention. “Every day is an exciting tech innovation at our company,” said Jenna Bovaird, Fabrication Hardware Engineer at Google Quantum AI. “This just further proves the point that Santa Barbara is a hub for technical excellence.”

Blue Laser Fusion, founded by Nobel laureate Shuji Nakamura, is developing high-power lasers for nuclear fusion. “We took a unique approach to increase laser power using a totally new idea of optical enhancement,” said Nakamura.

Curvature, a global leader in IT lifecycle management headquartered in Goleta, is innovating with liquid cooling. “We do a ton of innovation to keep up with technology being distributed,” said Sachi Thompson, Chief Operating Officer. “Finding a way to immerse our products in a cooling environment allows high potential performance.”

AppFolio is transforming real estate software with its RealmX platform. “We are looking at agentic capabilities that take work off our customers’ plates,” Cat Allday, VP of Product explained. “We believe innovation is the driver of success, and we are solving really challenging problems for our customers.”

SpaceX is advancing Earth observation satellites, deep space probes, and Starlink, providing broadband internet from space to anywhere on Earth. “You use space as a tool to help you on Earth,” said Kiko Dontchev, VP of Launch.

Amazon teams in Santa Barbara are enhancing AI with factually accurate, trusted data. “The team here is working to provide great AI solutions via Amazon products and services, and through Amazon Web Services,” shared Kevin Davis, Director, Artificial Generative Intelligence.

Cox Communications continues to strengthen local connectivity. “Cox’s first 100-gig customer in the country is here in Goleta,” said Kirsten McLaughlin, VP of Market. “We love being an integral part of the community, both providing infrastructure and investing in the region as a whole.”

“The Santa Barbara South Coast has become a hub for high-tech and manufacturing companies, and this latest TechTopia video builds upon the momentum of our first series,” said Kristen Miller, President & CEO of the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce. “By showcasing the remarkable work being done here, we continue to inspire, attract, and grow this world-class innovation community.”

The video is available for viewing on the Chamber’s website: https://sbscchamber.com/techtopia/.

If you have cutting edge technology, a startup or would just like to get involved, please contact us at Membership@SBSCChamber.com.

Thank you to the City of Goleta for their continued support and to Lure Digital for their creativity in producing these videos.

Thank you to the Chamber’s Tech Champions: Agilent Technologies, Cox Business, Majestic Asset Management Inc, ProBand, Southwest Airlines, Teledyne FLIR.

