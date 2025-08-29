The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association’s “What’s Happening Downtown” Update

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) invites residents and visitors to a vibrant lineup of events this week. From live music and art workshops to holiday weekend celebrations and new initiatives, there are plenty of opportunities to explore the rich mix of cultural experiences that downtown Santa Barbara offers.

The full list of events can be found in our weekly e-newsletter here:https://conta.cc/3JRhOwJ

Featured Events:

Sunset Ska Party at the Kimpton Canary Rooftop (Friday, August 29, 6:00 PM)

(Friday, August 29, 6:00 PM) 24th Annual Open Studios Tour Preview Exhibition (Friday, August 29, 5:00 PM)

(Friday, August 29, 5:00 PM) “Twin Shadow” at SOhO (Friday, August 29, 9:00 PM)

(Friday, August 29, 9:00 PM) Sip & Shop with JuaJua at Anna Janelle Jewelry (Saturday, August 30, 10:00 AM)

(Saturday, August 30, 10:00 AM) Sewing 101 at The Crafter’s Library (Saturday, August 30, 10:30 AM)

(Saturday, August 30, 10:30 AM) Mykal Rose with Rastan at SOhO (Saturday, August 30, 9:00 PM)

(Saturday, August 30, 9:00 PM) Labor Day Weekend Southern Brunch at the Kimpton Canary Hotel (Sunday, August 31, 11:00 AM)

(Sunday, August 31, 11:00 AM) International Overdose Awareness Day CANDLELIGHT VIGIL (Sunday, August 31, 7:30 PM)

(Sunday, August 31, 7:30 PM) Afroman at SOhO (Monday, September 1, 8:00 PM)

(Monday, September 1, 8:00 PM) Handmade Paper Workshop (Wednesday, September 3, 5:30 PM)

Ongoing Events & Initiatives:

Vacant Window Beautification Program: Artists can submit existing original artwork for a chance to be featured in downtown storefronts and receive a $250 honorarium.

Artists can submit existing original artwork for a chance to be featured in downtown storefronts and receive a $250 honorarium. Presidio Neighborhood Survey: Share your input on the Presidio Neighborhood district for a chance to win a gift card.

Share your input on the Presidio Neighborhood district for a chance to win a gift card. “FERTILUM” by Ricardo Ozier-Lafontaine: On display at Seimandi & Leprieur Gallery through October 5.

On display at Seimandi & Leprieur Gallery through October 5. 100 Years of Santa Barbara Public Art: Community voting for favorite public art begins on September 4.

Community voting for favorite public art begins on September 4. NAMI Family-to-Family Class: Free 8-session program offered on Wednesdays and Saturdays starting in late September.

Free 8-session program offered on Wednesdays and Saturdays starting in late September. Trivia Night at M. Special Brewing (Wednesdays, 6:30 PM)

(Wednesdays, 6:30 PM) Music Bingo at Institution Ale (Wednesdays, 7:00 PM)

(Wednesdays, 7:00 PM) Karaoke Fridays at Longoria Wines (Fridays, 6:30 PM)

(Fridays, 6:30 PM) Sunken Garden Summer Cinema Series (Fridays, 8:30 PM)

View the complete What’s Happening e-newsletter here: https://conta.cc/3JRhOwJ

Sign-up for the What’s Happening e-newsletter here: https://www.downtownsb.org/subscribe

Interested in highlighting your event on the “What’s Happening Downtown” e-Newsletter? Email your downtown happening to Christy@downtownsb.org