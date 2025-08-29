Thank you, Oscar Gutierrez, for your beautifully written and deeply personal family story, so inspiring, enlightening, and informative. For me, it embodies what it means to be an American: the sacrifices and struggles you and your family endured to wave our flag, rooted in public service and perseverance.

I am equally grateful for your continued service during these challenging times and grateful to be a part of this community with people like you. Thank you for your advocacy and heartfelt mission-driven leadership.