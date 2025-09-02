County Behavioral Wellness Commemorates National Suicide Prevention Month

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The County of Santa Barbara Department of Behavioral Wellness invites the community to join in recognizing September as National Suicide Prevention Month by participating in events that raise awareness, foster connection, and provide hope.

Suicide remains a significant public health concern. In 2024, 37 community members in Santa Barbara County died by suicide. Nationally, in 2023, more than 49,000 lives were lost, making suicide the second leading cause of death among individuals aged 15-34. Men ages15-44 continue to die by suicide at rates three to four times higher than women.

While the county has seen a slight decrease in local deaths compared to the year before, the need for prevention, crisis response, and community outreach remains urgent. More than 90% of people who die by suicide have a diagnosable and treatable mental health condition, but stigma, limited access, and fear of discrimination too often prevent people from seeking care. Together, as a community, we can help break down barriers by raising awareness, engaging in open dialogue, and offering support to those in need.

Among the key events to recognize suicide prevention is the annual Out of the Darkness Community Walk which takes place this year on Saturday, October 4th at Goleta Beach Park. Aside other community sponsors is the Department of Behavioral Wellness in partnership with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. This nationwide movement unites people touched by suicide, providing space to honor loved ones, share experiences, and strengthen collective efforts toward prevention. Registration for the walk is free. Click here to register.

Additional Community Events:

September 9 – Suicide Prevention Month Resolution at the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, Hearing Room. View online here.

– Suicide Prevention Month Resolution at the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, Hearing Room. View online here. September 10 – Suicide Prevention Resource Fair and Candlelight Vigil, hosted by HopeNet Carpinteria. More info here.

– Suicide Prevention Resource Fair and Candlelight Vigil, hosted by HopeNet Carpinteria. More info here. September 17 – FREE screening of “The Ascension,” hosted by The Alliance for Mental Wellness and taking place at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria. More info here.

– FREE screening of “The Ascension,” hosted by The Alliance for Mental Wellness and taking place at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria. More info here. October 4 – Out of the Darkness Walk at Goleta Beach Park, sponsored by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Register here.

– Out of the Darkness Walk at Goleta Beach Park, sponsored by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Register here. Free QPR Suicide Prevention Community Trainings (in English and Spanish). For more information, email jbruell@sbcbwell.org or mlanderos@sbcbwell.org.

Crisis Resources:

The Behavioral Wellness 24/7 Access Line is available at 888-868-1649. If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide:

Call the Behavioral Wellness Access Line at 888-868-1649

Call or text 988 for the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline

for the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline Call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255

Text TALK to 741741

to Visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org

For more information about the County of Santa Barbara Department of Behavioral Wellness, visit countyofsb.org/behavioral-wellness.