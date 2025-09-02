County Health Aligns with SDPH Vaccine Recommendations

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – As the season for fall respiratory illnesses approaches, the County of Santa Barbara Health Department (County Health) emphasizes the importance of vaccination in protecting community members from deadly illnesses like COVID-19, Influenza, and RSV. These viruses remain leading causes of serious illness, hospitalization, and death, primarily among infants, young children, older adults, pregnant patients, and those with underlying health conditions.

In full alignment with the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), County Health is committed to providing science-based, evidence-driven, vaccine recommendations to protect the health of our community. “Vaccination remains one of public health’s greatest achievements, preventing the spread of serious illness, and saving lives,” says Dr. Henning Ansorg, Health Officer.

This fall respiratory season, the County of Santa Barbara Health Department urges all healthcare providers to continue championing immunization efforts, reinforcing trust, and ensuring patients have access to credible, transparent, and science-based information.

Dr. Ansorg emphasizes, “Together, we can prevent hospitalizations, protect our most vulnerable, and ensure Santa Barbara County remains a healthy, resilient community.”

Key Vaccine Recommendations for Fall 2025

The following recommendations reflect current guidance provided by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP).

COVID-19:

• Pregnant patients: The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) strongly recommend COVID-19 vaccination at any stage of pregnancy; when planning to become pregnant, during pregnancy, postpartum, or lactation to protect both mother and infant.

• Infants and children (6-23 months): The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends universal COVID-19 vaccination in this age group, even for healthy children, due to higher risk of severe illness and hospitalization.

• Children and adolescents (2-18 years): The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends vaccination for high-risk groups and for those whose parent or guardian desires their protection from COVID-19 should be offered a single dose of age-appropriate COVID-19 vaccine.

• Adults 19 and older: The California Department of Public Health recommends receiving updated COVID-19 vaccine.

Influenza:

• Annual influenza vaccination is recommended for everyone 6 months and older.

• Vaccination is especially important for children under 5 years old, adults 65+, pregnant patients, and those with chronic health conditions.

RSV:

• Pregnant patients (32-36 weeks gestation): Vaccination protects newborns through maternal antibody transfer.

• Infants and young children: AAP recommends RSV immunization for infants under 8 months entering their first season, and for high-risk toddlers up to 19 months entering their second season.

• Adults 50-74 (increased risk) and 75+: RSV vaccination is recommended for all adults 75 and older, and for adults ages 50-74 who are at increased risk for severe RSV disease.

For more information, visit: https://www.countyofsb.org/1637/Immunization