Pedestrian Safety Starts with You: Stay Alert to Protect People Walking September is California Pedestrian Safety Month

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

September is California Pedestrian Safety Month. The Goleta Police Department would like to remind drivers to slow down and be alert for people walking on our roads. By always taking extra precautions, you can help protect pedestrians and reduce the risk of crashes and injuries. Walking should always be an easy and safe option for getting around any community.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 7,314 pedestrians were killed in traffic crashes across the United States in 2023. In California alone, 1,106 pedestrian were struck and killed on California roads in 2023, accounting for 27 percent of all traffic-related fatalities in the state. The high number of pedestrians injured and killed on our roads highlights the urgent need for increased awareness and safety measures for people walking.

“Pedestrian safety should be every driver’s priority.” Sergeant Noel Rivas said. “Safety begins with you, whether you’re behind the wheel or on foot. Slowing down, putting away distractions and yielding at crosswalks, can make a life-saving difference.”

The Goleta Police Department offers safe driving and walking tips, including staying off the phone when behind the wheel or walking.

Drivers

Do not speed, and slow down at intersections. Be prepared to stop for pedestrians at marked and unmarked crosswalks.

Avoid blocking crosswalks while waiting to make a right-hand turn.

Never drive impaired.

Pedestrians

Be predictable. Use signalized crosswalks where drivers may anticipate foot traffic.

Watch for approaching vehicles and practice due care crossing the street. At 30 mph, a driver needs at least 90 feet to stop.

Make it easier for drivers to see you at night – consider wearing bright colors, reflective material, or use a flashlight when practical.

Be careful crossing streets or entering crosswalks at night or on busier streets with higher speed limits.

Police services for the City of Goleta are provided by the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.