Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Donates Original Artwork to Buellton Library

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

SANTA YNEZ, CA — August 29, 2025 — The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians donated three original works of art to the Buellton Library Friday morning during a warm presentation.

Each piece is “acrylic on canvas,” a term that refers to a painting technique where acrylic paint is applied to a canvas surface using various tools like brushes and palette knives and is known for its vibrant colors and versatile textures.

The new art installation will help round out the interior décor at the Buellton Library, which just recently opened its doors to a new facility about six months ago.

“Art is a way for our tribe to celebrate our culture and heritage,” said Nakia Zavalla, Cultural Director for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “We are able to bring our traditional stories to life through our modern-day interpretation, connected to ancestral teachings.”

The first of the three pieces is titled, “Children of our Rainbow,” which was a recent collaborative project created by tribal youth along with Chumash Community Member and artist Bobby Duran during the tribe’s four-week youth summer camp, Camp Kalawašaq’. Each tribal youth contributed their own interpretation of Chumash rock art, layering their creativity onto the canvas. Duran then brought the piece together by painting a portrait of the tribe’s ancestor Maria Solares, surrounded by a rainbow of flowers. The rainbow holds deep meaning in Santa Ynez Chumash tradition, symbolizing renewal and abundance. It is said the rainbow carries significance for the harvest each year, reflecting the connection between the natural world and the well-being of the people. This artwork honors both the voices of the younger generation and the wisdom of their ancestors.

The second gifted piece is titled, “Sacred Vessels,” also crafted by Duran. This two-piece artwork is inspired by Chumash basketry, replicating designs from baskets currently held in the Santa Ynez Chumash Museum and Cultural Center’s collection. Basketry has long been a vital part of Chumash life, serving both practical and ceremonial purposes. These vessels are more than functional objects – they carry stories, identity and tradition, holding a sacred place in the hearts of the Chumash people.

The third contributed painting is titled, “Salmon and Coyote,” also produced by Duran. It is based on a Chumash story, “Coyote and Salmon,” which speaks to a time when salmon once thrived in this region. Today, salmon are no longer found here, but the story reminds us of the richness of the natural world that has been lost. This painting, inspired by the version told by Solares, is Duran’s interpretation of that beautiful and enduring story.

“I’m grateful and thankful to be part of this project with the Buellton Library because it’s a great place to share our culture and art,” Duran said. “Not just with our community, but all our local communities, which helps continue our bond with people outside of our Santa Ynez Chumash community.”

In 2024, Holly Sierra, President for the Friends of the Buellton Library, had an idea to include artwork on the library walls of pieces that would pay homage to the valley’s first people, the Santa Ynez Chumash. Fast forward to Friday morning’s presentation at the Buellton Library, Duran and fellow members of the tribe’s Culture Department were on hand to present the artwork to Holly and her group, which is a local nonprofit organization that supports the Buellton Library through advocacy, fundraising and sponsorship programs that provide materials for all ages, year-round at the library.

“It’s nice that the kids grow up with the ‘Big Bad Wolf’ and ‘Jack and the Beanstalk,’ but we wanted our children’s library room to mean more than that,” Sierra said. “So, we reached out to the Chumash, and good gosh, Bobby Duran, he came up with these paintings that are exactly what we want, for not just the children in the valley, but everyone.”

If you’re interested in learning more about the Friends of the Buellton Library, or to donate, visit their Facebook page at Friends of the Buellton Library | Facebook.

The Santa Ynez Indian Reservation is located in Santa Barbara County and was established and officially recognized by the federal government on December 27, 1901. Today, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians remains the only federally recognized Chumash tribe in the nation. The tribe is a self-governing sovereign nation and follows the laws set forth in its tribal constitution.