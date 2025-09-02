Only 10 days to go for the September 11-21, 2025, incomparable, stupendous, colossal Planned Parenthood Book Sale at the Earl Warren Showgrounds.

Here are 10 compelling reasons to go!

1. Savings — Fight inflation! Most items are priced at $1-$4, pennies-on-the dollar of the retail price. PLUS, freeadmission***, free parking, free bookmarks, and discount coupons for return shoppers.

And don’t tell anyone — tell EVERYONE: On the last day, Sunday, September 21, everything is half price to everyone, and free to teachers and nonprofits after 4 p.m.

2. Fantastic Variety — Over 200,000 pre-loved books, displayed in over 50 categories, some just for children, some just for adults, and something for every fun and wisdom seeker alike.

But WAIT, there’s More! So much more! There are also thousands of DVDs, CDs, records, puzzles and games, and lots of surprises.

3. Great Gifts — This is a great opportunity to stock up on gifts that entertain, stimulate, educate, and fire the imagination. (And they are high in fiber, low on calories, and don’t need refrigeration.) Think birthday, anniversary, graduation, holiday, and more.

4. Travel to Exotic Places Near and Far — Books, movies, and music are magical, letting you travel anywhere without leaving home. No need for a passport, no airline or traffic hassles. The sale is as NEAR as it gets, at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, with miles of free parking.

5. A Gateway to Non-electronic Activities — Make this a fun outing for the whole family, and bring home books, games, and puzzles that can be used anywhere, no beeps or boops, and no batteries, cords, updating, or rebooting needed. Keep some handy for power outages or just for reading in the bathtub.

6. A Unique Place for A Date, A Meet-Up With Friends, Or Maybe To Meet Someone New —Who knows who you might meet in book sections of shared interests — from Histories to Mysteries, from Cookbooks to Banned Books?

7. Save the Planet — For 10 glorious days, you can live the “reduce, recycle, reuse” dream. Buying already-existing items minimizes environmental impacts. Plus, when you are done enjoying your treasures, you can donate them, and maybe even get a tax deduction.

8. Fitness — Mental and physical activity stimulate the brain while burning calories. Roam this HUGE sale —from Fiction to Non, Nautica to Erotica, Self-Improvement to Home Improvement. Then reward yourself by trying some of the wonderful recipes from the thousands of cookbooks available at the sale.

9. Promote Real Time Family Time — Get away from the lure of computers, texts, social media and binge watching. Shop as a family, or explore on your own. Browsing is encouraged, with helpful volunteers nearby.

10. Doing Well by Doing Good – Yes, You Came for the Incredible Fun and Savings, But You’ll Go Home with Much More. You supported Planned Parenthood’s critical mission of providing our community with vital education and family health care services, including cancer screenings, wellness, and reproductive care.

With government slashing Planned Parenthood’s funding, your support is needed now more than ever.