Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

S.B. Coast by Jeremy Harper | Credit: Courtesy

Children’s Library by Erick Mendez | Credit: Courtesy

Eastside Neighborhood Mural design by Miguel Rodriguez | Credit: Courtesy

Hands holding library cards in front of the Sunburst Over California Poppies mural | Credit: Courtesy

Card Design by DJ Javier | Credit: Courtesy

SBPL Poppy Card Design | Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, CA – September 3, 2025

This September, Santa Barbara Public Library (SBPL) invites the community to celebrate National Library Card Sign-Up Month and discover the one card to rule them all. To mark the occasion, SBPL is unveiling three unique new library card designs, each featuring the work of a local artist and honoring the vibrant communities we serve. These new designs are available at all SBPL locations and the Library on the Go. Don’t miss this chance to carry a piece of local art in your pocket while unlocking a world of resources and connection!

Be among the first to get the new cards at a special Library on the Go happy hour. Attendees can sign up for new cards, explore library resources, connect with fellow library lovers, and win exciting prizes.

Library on the Go Happy Hour!

Wednesday, September 17, 2025

5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Brass Bear Brewing Uptown (3302 McCaw Ave.)

Event Info | Add Event to Your Calendar

Featured Artists:

D.J. Javier created a special edition card that blends the city’s coastal spirit with our love for reading.

created a special edition card that blends the city’s coastal spirit with our love for reading. Jeremy Harper’s painting of Butterfly Beach at sunset celebrates the Montecito Branch Library and our beautiful beaches.

painting of Butterfly Beach at sunset celebrates the Montecito Branch Library and our beautiful beaches. Miguel Rodriguez (Omepache) honors the Eastside Library and its residents with a striking image from one of his murals at Eastside Neighborhood Park.

Your library card grants you free access to thousands of physical books, eBooks, audiobooks, research databases, 3D printing, and the Library of Things – where patrons can borrow musical instruments, Bcycle passes, local museum passes, and more!

For more information, visit Get a Library Card