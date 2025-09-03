Flag Football Roundup: Defense Shines as San Marcos Flag Football Blanks Buena 47-0

Defense has been the calling card for the San Marcos High flag football team so far this season, and the Royals turned it up a notch on that side of the ball against visiting Buena on Tuesday night.

San Marcos returned two first-half interceptions for touchdowns and cruised to a 47–0 shutout of the Bulldogs, improving to 11-2 overall and 2-0 in Channel League play.

“We do a lot of ball drills. It’s kind of a basketball mentality where you’re rebounding — you’re going up and attacking the ball, not waiting for the receiver to catch it,” said San Marcos co-head coach Walter Bazylewicz. “We have that mentality that it’s a fumble in the air. There are three things that can happen, and two are good for the defense.”

The Royals have already set program records for shutouts in a season, with seven, and interceptions returned for touchdowns in a season, with nine.

San Marcos got on the board with a three-yard touchdown pass from Victoria Aldana to Peyton Sperling with a little more than seven minutes remaining in the first quarter. The Royals failed to convert the ensuing one-point attempt and settled for a 6-0 lead.

The first pick-six of the game came on the next Buena possession, as Marilyn Monroy stepped in front of a pass and raced downfield into the end zone, increasing the San Marcos lead to 12-0 with 5:55 remaining in the first quarter.

Freshman Piper Kittle added to the Royals’ dominant defensive effort with another interception, which she returned for a touchdown early in the second quarter, putting San Marcos ahead 20-0.

After another quick Buena three-and-out, Aldana connected with senior wide receiver Rio Chesluk on a beautiful deep ball down the sideline. Chesluk was ruled out of bounds at the one-yard line, but Aldana found her again on the next play for a one-yard touchdown, extending the Royals’ lead to 26-0 with 7:03 left in the second quarter.

“She was one of our original players and has always wanted to play flag football, so when she had the opportunity three years ago to play, she was ready,” said San Marcos co-head coach Jaylon Letendre of Chesluk. “She already has a very high football IQ, and just seeing that develop — now she wants to be a part of the scheming.”

The Royals opened the second half with a reverse pass from Chesluk to freshman Maya Llewellyn for a 14-yard touchdown, putting San Marcos up 32–0.

Kittle closed the scoring with just over a minute remaining in the fourth quarter on a 49-yard touchdown run straight up the middle.

San Marcos will host rival Dos Pueblos in a matchup between two of the top-ten ranked flag football teams in Southern California on Thursday, September 4, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Santa Barbara quarterback Laila Hernandez throws on the run. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

Ventura 34, Santa Barbara 0

The Dons fell behind 14–0 at halftime and never recovered. With the loss, they drop to 0–2 in Channel League pla

Dos Pueblos 21, Pacifica 0

Kacey Hurley paced the offense, throwing for two touchdowns and two PATs. Hurley’s first touchdown pass went to Ruby Streatfield for a 60-yard strike, followed by a two-point conversion to Brooklyn Hedricks. Hurley also connected with Hedricks for another touchdown and an additional PAT. Alma Basave wrapped up the scoring with a one-yard touchdown run.