Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA, September 2025 – Leading From Within (LFW) is delighted to announce that Elizabeth Scharpf will be joining Katya Armistead as Co-Executive Director for the organization. With the full support of the Board of Directors, Elizabeth and Katya will both drive LFW’s success as co-leaders, with distinct roles that maximize their individual and complementary strengths.

Elizabeth brings over 20 years of leadership in both the non-profit and private sectors, having last founded and grown a pioneering social venture, Sustainable Health Enterprises. Recognized for her innovation and entrepreneurial spirit, Elizabeth has focused on leading organizations in periods of growth, whether it be in the start-up phase or more mature organizations at an inflection point. Originally hailing from Bruce Springsteen’s New Jersey, Santa Barbara has been her home for the past 10 years with her wife, Sarita, and two zany boys, Niran and Ronak. She’s also an active member of The OpEd Project Board and Harvard’s Women’s Leadership Board.

“Now more than ever, we need to invest in our community leaders. I am excited to join Katya and the entire LFW team and lead the organization’s growth as the nexus of purposeful leaders and collective change. Given the urgent challenges, I am compelled to step up locally and meet the moment, and I hope others will join us!” ~ Elizabeth

As co-Executive Directors, Katya and Elizabeth will work hand in hand with our Operations Director, Rubi Castellanos, and alongside the incredible instructors, coaches, trainers, and partners who bring this work to life. This isn’t just about leading an organization—it’s about nurturing a community. We hope you’ll walk with us, continuing to support the people and institutions who are showing up every day to strengthen the social fabric of our region. The future we’re building belongs to all of us.

Katya will focus on continuing the established and proven programs as well as engaging Fellow alumni. Elizabeth will focus on meeting the new needs of participants and alumni as well as the long-term financial sustainability of the organization. Together, they will work in partnership to grow the organization’s offerings and foster the ongoing growth and success of the alumni community.

Elizabeth and Katya’s complementary talents and backgrounds uniquely position Leading From Within to continue to thrive under a co-leadership model. Elizabeth is a recognized leader in the field of social innovation with experience collaborating with the highest levels of government, philanthropy, and the private sector on climate change, public health, and economic development. For 34 years, Katya has practiced the power of servant leadership at UC Santa Barbara, shaping generations through her role as Associate Vice Chancellor of Student Life. She is a co-facilitator of LFW’s Emerging Leaders Program (ELP) and a proud alum of the Katherine Harvey Fellows (KHF). Katya is currently serving on the Boards of Women’s Economic Venture (WEV), The Association For Women in Communication (AWC-SB), The Women’s Fund, and is a trustee for the Santa Barbara County School Board.

​​This leadership transition marks a significant milestone in the growth of Leading From Within. With over 600 alumni across Central California (including CA State Senator Monique Limón, Supt. Susan Salcido, Sigrid Wright, Eder Gaona-Macedo, Alma Hernandez and Geoff Green). Founded by Ken Saxon in 2008, LFW has been the hub for leaders across various sectors to convene and be equipped with the skills needed for them, their organizations, and the people they serve to thrive. Leadership programs include Emerging Leaders (ELP), Leading for Community Impact (LCI), Katherine Harvey Fellows (KHF), and Growing Edge Leaders (GEL). This new chapter sets the stage for an expanded impact as the organization focuses on building the field of community-based change, transforming how purposeful leaders are developed, and connecting Leading From Within alumni across California to collectively address the urgent challenges we currently face as a community.

As an organization with a long-standing track record of recognizing excellence in leadership, we invite you to join us in celebrating this exciting change.

For media inquiries, please contact info@leading-from-within.org.

Photos attached left to right, Katya and Elizabeth.