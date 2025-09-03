Local Businesses Raising Diapers for Babies in Need All September

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, Calif., September 3, 2025 – National Diaper Need Awareness Week is September 15–21, but local nonprofit LEAP: Learn. Engage. Advocate. Partner. is teaming up with local businesses to raise awareness and diapers for babies in need all month long.

According to the National Diaper Bank Network’s Diaper Check, one in two families in the United States struggles to afford diapers for their children. In addition, there is currently no government investment in providing diapers to families. LEAP’s Diaper Bank is crucial to filling this gap, helping local families access free diapers and wipes for their children. Since launching its diaper bank in 2021, LEAP remains the only registered diaper bank in Santa Barbara County and has distributed over 260,000 diapers and wipes to local families.

“Every donation helps us put diapers in the hands of parents who need them most,” said Lori Goodman, CEO of LEAP. “Together, we can relieve some of the daily stress families face and make sure babies across our county have the healthy start they deserve.”

“Deckers is proud to partner with LEAP in supporting local families through a diaper drive. It’s a simple yet essential way to make a real difference. We hope you’ll join us!” said Michelle Apodaca, Director of Deckers Gives at Deckers Brands.

This will mark the 3rd year that LEAP has participated in National Diaper Need Awareness Week, raising awareness and partnering with local organizations to hold diaper drives. Community members are invited to donate unopened boxes of diapers at one of LEAP’s Diaper Drive Partners:

· Old Town Coffee, Goleta

5877 Hollister Ave, Goleta, CA 93117

· Deckers Brand Showcase

6601 Hollister Ave, Goleta, CA 93117

· RiseUp Fitness (September 13-21)

7127 Hollister Ave Suite 110, Goleta, CA 93117

2273 Las Positas Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93105

· Trinity Church of the Nazarene

500 E North Ave, Lompoc, CA 93436

LEAP will be collecting donations at these sites throughout September, with diapers distributed directly to families through the LEAP Diaper Bank. For more information about LEAP’s Diaper Bank, hosting a diaper drive, or supporting the program, email info@leapcentralcoast.org.

About LEAP

LEAP: Learn. Engage. Advocate. Partner. mitigates the effects of poverty, racism, and trauma by providing high-quality, trauma-informed child care, comprehensive, culturally sensitive family support, and visionary community leadership.

We envision a community where children are loved, valued, and respected and families are supported to reach their highest potential. For more information, visit http://www.leapcentralcoast.org