Notre Dame School Selected for Prestigious Latino Enrollment Institute as It Celebrates its Centennial year amid Strong Academic Growth

Santa Barbara, CA — Notre Dame School is honored to be selected for the 13th cohort of the Latino Enrollment Institute (LEI) at the University of Notre Dame. This recognition comes at a pivotal time as the school begins to celebrate its 100th anniversary of Catholic Education and experiences a dramatic rise in academic achievement under new leadership.

Through bold initiatives and renewed vision, Notre Dame has strengthened its curriculum with Success for All (SFA), a literacy program driving significant reading gains, and Illustrative Mathematics (IM), a problem-based approach connecting math to real-world applications. These innovations have led to remarkable progress — with 71% of students now reading at or above grade level.

Participation in the LEI will provide principal Alec Gasca with a year of formation, mentorship, and collaboration with principals nationwide. The program equips Catholic schools to implement strategic enrollment practices and create welcoming, culturally responsive environments for Latino families — one of the fastest-growing populations in Catholic education.

“As we celebrate our Centennial, this recognition from the University of Notre Dame affirms the exciting transformation taking place at our school,” said Mr. Gasca. “We are building a strong foundation for the next 100 years — rooted in faith, strengthened by academic excellence, and committed to serving every family in our community. We are bringing our legacy forward to serve Santa Barbara’s children.”

Parents are also celebrating the school’s new chapter. “The growth I’ve seen in my daughters’ learning has been incredible,” said M. Tovar, parent of a 5th and 7th grader. “Notre Dame is equipping them with real-world tools and preparing them for a life built on a foundation of love, respect, and universal values. As Latinos, we care deeply about family, tradition, and heritage. Sending my daughters to a Catholic school is a way to carry on the legacy that my grandparents and parents instilled in me, and I want to continue passing that on to them. It’s our job as parents to preserve and strengthen that tradition.”