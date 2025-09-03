Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – This September, Santa Barbara County partners join in highlighting National Preparedness Month with a countywide theme of “Preparedness Starts With You.” Community members of all ages are encouraged to take simple, proactive steps to protect themselves, their families, pets, and communities before disasters strike. Throughout September, the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management along with our partners will highlight a new preparedness focus every week, offering practical tips and resources to help everyone become better prepared for all types of emergencies.

In addition to weekly themes, a new tool launched during at the onset of the Gifford Fire in August will be highlighted throughout the month, the emergency zones map. Public safety partners have been working for over two years to bring this system to Santa Barbara County. The new tool, powered by Genasys, includes an internal map-based system intended to support rapid cross-agency emergency coordination and decision-making, in addition to the emergency zones map for the public.

Week 1: Make or Update Your Disaster Plan

Emergencies can happen at any time. Make sure you and your loved ones know what to do by creating disaster plan tailored to your household’s needs. Be sure to include considerations for pets, large animals, or anyone with mobility or medical needs. Discussing and practicing what you will do before, during and after an emergency will empower your family to take control of their own safety and survival during a disaster. Find resources for your planning here: https://www.readysbc.org/2959/Make-a-Plan.

Week 2: Build or Refresh Your Disaster Supply Kit and Go Bag

Having a ready-to-go emergency kit is critical. Ensure you have basic items your household may need in the event of an emergency. When building your kit remember to factor in medications and mobility or assistive devices that you depend on. Since you do not know where you will be when an emergency occurs, prepare supplies for home, work and vehicles.

Week 3: Get Informed

Stay connected to official emergency information before, during, and after a disaster.

Sign up for ReadySBC Alerts or if you’re already signed up, confirm or update your account information this month.

Explore the new emergency zones map to better understand how to search your address and bookmark the webpage. Additionally, community members can download the Genasys PROTECT app in the Apple App Store and Google Play on their mobile devices. Mobile app users can choose to receive push notifications when a zone is activated during an emergency.

Week 4: Take the Next Step

Feeling ready to take the next step in your preparedness journey?

Sign up for local emergency training through CERT (Community Emergency Response Team), Listos, or a Community Disaster Education Class. Check in with your local City Emergency Services team or fire department to get connected with the next session.

Connect with your neighbors to build a support network. Get to know who lives nearby and consider starting a group text chat for sharing emergency information.

“Preparedness is personal. It starts at home, and it starts with each of us,” shared County Office of Emergency Management Director Kelly Hubbard. “This September, we’re asking everyone in Santa Barbara County to take one step each week to become more resilient. Our community has already seen its fair share of disasters requiring community action this year, and our collective preparedness efforts can make a true difference when it counts the most.”

For preparedness resources, including information about local hazards, visit: https://www.readysbc.org/518/Prepare.

For the live emergency zones map and information about this tool, visit: https://www.readysbc.org/emergency.

REGISTER TO RECEIVE ReadySBC ALERTS: If you haven’t registered for emergency alerts, register now at ReadySBC.org. Receive local emergency alerts via text, phone call, and email.