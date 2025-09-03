Santa Barbara Foundation and Children’s Resource & Referral of Santa Barbara County Receive $550,000 Uplift Central Coast Grant for Child Care Workforce Initiatives

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, CA) – The Santa Barbara Foundation (SBF) and Children’s Resource and Referral of Santa Barbara County (CRR) have been awarded a $550,000 Launchpad Catalyst Predevelopment Grant from Uplift Central Coast, securing vital funding to expand child care spaces and strengthen the child care workforce across Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Ventura and Monterey Counties. This investment supports SBF’s Central Coast Childcare Workforce Expansion Project (CCWEP), a key strategic initiative aimed at addressing the region’s critical shortage of child care spaces and providers.

Building upon the success of a $1.125 million American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant from the County of Santa Barbara, the Uplift-funded initiative will continue efforts to increase the availability of quality child care while fostering sustainable career pathways in the industry. ARPA-funded strategies achieved in partnership with Children’s Resource and Referral of Santa Barbara County (CRR) laid the foundation for expanding access, and the Uplift grant investment ensures further progress in meeting the growing demand for child care services.

“The Santa Barbara Foundation could not be more thrilled to procure funding to expand upon the profoundly impactful work that resulted from the ARPA grant and our child care initiative partnership with Children’s Resource and Referral in our county,” explained Liz Thasiah, Vice President, Programs at the Santa Barbara Foundation.

“We are excited to scale our work in both Santa Barbara County as well as surrounding counties according to the best practices that grew out of our partnership to increase the number of child care spaces and develop the professional child care workforce,” Thasiah added.

“In addition to helping children and families receive the child care they need, the project will launch many more new woman-owned child care businesses and create jobs for caregivers across the Central Coast region that support families and our local businesses.”

Through this initiative with Uplift Central Coast, the Santa Barbara Foundation and CRR will distribute $287,500 in provider grants, leading to the creation of 572 new licensed child care spaces along the Central Coast.

Grant and learning partners include Child Development Resources in Ventura County, CAPSLO in San Luis Obispo County, and Early Development Services in Monterey County. Each of these partners will be provided training, along with $12,500 in funds, to implement a pilot provider grant system, creating more than 24 new licensed child care spaces in each county in the next 18 months.

The initiative aims to create meaningful, sustainable careers in child care, particularly for communities facing the greatest need, by providing essential training, coaching, and business support at no cost. Hands-on training will be offered in multiple languages, including English, Spanish, Mixteco, and Zapoteco, ensuring that the project supports our region’s families —particularly those in the agriculture industry — who rely on access to affordable, high-quality child care.

The Santa Barbara Foundation’s child care strategy encompasses grantmaking, collaboration with private and social sector child care leaders and providers, advocacy at state and local levels, and strategic partnerships to strengthen and expand child care efforts across the cunty.

Uplift Central Coast’s Catalyst Grant awarded funding to 36 organizations across six counties, addressing critical needs in workforce development, aerospace, education and job training, child care, community development, climate resilience and sustainable agriculture. With over $50 million in funding requests and only $9 million available, the Santa Barbara Foundation was selected as a recipient, receiving $550,000. This grant is a part of Uplift Central Coast’s portfolio of projects seeking to bring develop innovation, economic growth, and community impact aimed at region-wide collaborative implementation efforts.

By empowering aspiring child care providers to navigate the licensing process and build successful businesses, the project contributes to economic resilience while meeting the growing demand for child care services. With the support of Uplift Central Coast and in collaboration with Children’s Resource and Referral of Santa Barbara County (CRR), the Santa Barbara Foundation is committed to expanding child care services and supporting a child care workforce that benefits families and communities across the region.

About Santa Barbara Foundation

The Santa Barbara Foundation is dedicated to improving the quality of life throughout Santa Barbara County for all who live, work, play and visit here. Working in partnership with individuals, community organizations, nonprofits, businesses, education and government, the Foundation strives to address our local communities’ most challenging needs. Recognizing that its work depends on the strength of the social sector, the Foundation is committed to the

health and vitality of local nonprofits. Nearly every Santa Barbara County nonprofit organization and essential community project has been supported by the Foundation during its 96-year history. The Foundation connects philanthropists, subject matter experts, and our community members facing challenges – all who dream of stronger communities in Santa Barbara County. To learn more, please visit https://sbfoundation.org.

About Children’s Resource and Referral of Santa Barbara County

The mission of Children’s Resource & Referral of Santa Barbara County is to develop strong and healthy families by providing education, care, and resource systems to children, their parents, and caregivers, with a special emphasis on low income and under-represented children and families. Under the visionary leadership of CEO Michelle Graham and COO Jacqui Banta, the organization is dedicated to providing comprehensive education, care, and resource systems that uplift and support the county’s most vulnerable children and families. With an unwavering commitment to inclusion, Children’s Resource & Referral places special emphasis on serving low-income and under-represented communities, ensuring that no child is left behind. By connecting families with high-quality child care, offering parenting education and support services, and advocating for policies that prioritize the well-being of children, the organization is working tirelessly to create a brighter future for all. Michelle and Jacqui envision a world where every child, regardless of background or circumstance, has access to safe, nurturing environments that foster a lifelong love of learning. Through their work, they are not only transforming individual lives but also building stronger, more resilient communities. With each family they serve, Children’s Resource & Referral is taking a step closer to realizing their inspiring vision of a society where all children can thrive. To learn more, please visit crrsbc.org

About Uplift Central Coast Coalition

Uplift Central Coast is a six-county partnership convened by three economic development agencies — the Economic Development Collaborative, Monterey Bay Economic Partnership, and REACH (Regional Economic Action Coalition) — with the shared goal of creating an equitable economic resilience plan through creative and sustainable community-led efforts for residents throughout Santa Cruz, San Benito, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura Counties. To learn more, please visit https://upliftcentralcoast.org.