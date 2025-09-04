On August 25, Israel attacked Nasser Medical Complex, the largest health facility in southern Gaza, and murdered 20 innocent people. They used what is called a Double Tap. First they attacked the 4th-floor stairway of the hospital with a drone strike, killing two and injuring dozens. The attack gathered rescuers, aid workers, doctors, and journalists to help the injured, and document the truth. It was widely known that journalists gathered on this stairway to access the hospital’s Wi-Fi. Within 15 minutes a second bomb struck, killing 18 more, including a doctor and five journalists.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has been responsible for the death of 245 journalists, more killed than in every war since the Civil War. Why? Israel does not want the truth of their genocide in Gaza to be seen by the world.

The Committee to Protect Journalists reported, “Israel is engaged in the most deadly and deliberate effort to kill and silence journalists that CPJ has ever documented. Palestinian journalists are being threatened, directly targeted and murdered by Israeli forces, and arbitrarily detained and tortured in retaliation for their work.”

Another weapon Israel uses against the Palestinians is famine. Food and medicine is outside the gates to Gaza, but Israel keeps those gates locked. Experts on famine say this is the most carefully engineered famine imposed by man since WWII.

When the UN agencies distributed food and medicine in Gaza, people were fed. Since the U.S. took over their job, and partnered with Israel to create the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, people have been starving. Hundreds have been gunned down by the Israeli Occupying Forces while standing in line for food.

Bibi Netanyahu insists there is no famine in Gaza and that Israel is doing all it can. Without honest journalists on the ground telling the real story, he creates a kind of cover. He knows his main enemy is the truth.

Israeli Finance Minister Smotrich spilled the beans last week. He said, “For two and half months we did not allow humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. What will come in over the next few days is very little … but I want to avoid having to bring even a single grain into the Gaza Strip altogether, not even for the civilians … Until the last hostage returns, we shouldn’t even be giving water to the Gaza Strip.”

Smotrich also confessed, “We’re dismantling Gaza and leaving it with total and unprecedented destruction, and the world isn’t even stopping us.” Why is America complicit in this evil?

Artificial Intelligence from the U.S. guides Israeli bombs, like those that hit the hospital. And every time the U.N. Security Council is asked for an independent investigation into the deaths of journalists, every member votes yes, except the United States. Like Israel, the U.S. does not want the truth to be known.

Most of the world knows the truth. They recognize the famine and genocide in Gaza. They oppose Israel’s steady expansion into Palestinian lands. They know that the United States funds Israel’s crimes against humanity. The cry goes out around the world from millions of voices. “Stop Arming Israel.”

It’s time for every American to speak truth to power. If our leaders won’t listen, vote them out!