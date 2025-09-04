I was quite upset by the recent “Deaths in Gaza” letter to the editor. The inference is that Israel is responsible for there not being a ceasefire in Gaza. Nothing could be further from the truth.

On March 1, 2025, Hamas rejected a U.S. Proposal to extend a ceasefire. In May 2024 Hamas rejected an Israeli ceasefire proposal. In December 2023 Hamas turned down an Israeli suggestion for a one week truce and hostage exchange.

Hamas has rejected multiple ceasefire proposals over the past two decades. More than half within the last few years.

If there is a ceasefire Hamas loses its power. If they’re not killing Jews, they seem to serve no purpose.

There is overwhelming evidence that Israel has shipped enormous quantities of food into Gaza. Hamas has grabbed these food shipments and sold the food to continue their killing spree, and eaten it to the detriment of the people of Gaza.