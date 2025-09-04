Sheriff’s Detectives Releases Suspect Photo, Encourage Witnesses to Come Forward 

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Isla Vista, Calif. – Sheriff’s investigators are renewing their call for witnesses to come forward in connection with a sexual assault investigation. Detectives have released the booking photo of 22-year-old Damian Silverio, who was arrested on Saturday, August 30, 2025.

Investigators are seeking anyone who may have witnessed an altercation in the 6500-block of Trigo Road during the early morning hours of August 30. If you have information, please contact Detective Ellis at (805) 681-4150. To remain anonymous, you may submit a tip online at sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip or call (805) 681-4171.

The Sheriff’s Office remains committed to thoroughly investigating these cases, working alongside advocacy partners, and ensuring that survivors have access to resources and support. Sheriff’s detectives coordinate closely with the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office, Victim-Witness Program to ensure the needs of survivors are not overshadowed by the focus on the investigation and prosecution of the accused. Victim Advocates are available to ensure that survivors are kept informed and supported throughout the criminal justice process. Survivors have the option of contacting the Victim-Witness Assistance Program directly at (805)568-2400 or toll free at (855)840-3232.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind survivors that they can also find support services through our community partner, Standing Together to End Sexual Assault (STESA). Services offered by STESA include a confidential 24-Hour hotline, legal and medical advocacy and accompaniment, and counseling. You can reach a STESA advocate at any time by calling (805)564-3696.