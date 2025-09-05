5th Annual Santa Barbara/Puerto Vallarta Sister Cities Cruise for a Cause

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

On Saturday, October 11, 3:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. City of Santa Barbara Puerto Vallarta Sister Cities Committee will celebrate the 5th Annual Cruise for a Cause to benefit Puerto Vallarta Families of Children with Cancer aboard the Condor Express for a fun and entertaining afternoon cruise along the Santa Barbara coastline.

The charitable SB/PV Committee afternoon cruise for 2025 will include great music by DJ Joseph P. Souza and dancing, no-host bar (ID required), catered lunch by Mayo Villapando, a bevy of tempting silent auction items, and an exciting prize opportunity gift item overnight Fall Escape with Dinner for two at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort.

Santa Barbara/Puerto Vallarta Sister Cities, along with Santa Barbara Rotary built a rehab center in Puerto Vallarta that is an ongoing asset and rejuvenating space available to the families of children with cancer in Puerto Vallarta for their ongoing care. SB/PV committee members have all participated in visits to this special rehab center in Puerto Vallarta and understood fully the important part it plays in the needs of these families.

Members of the 2025 cruise event committee including board members Sebastian Aldana and Norma Aldana, Alicia Sorkin, Mike Hernandez, Claudia Alvarado, Bonnie Carroll and a few kind volunteer mates will be ready and able sailors to help with this highly anticipated charity cruise event, and welcome all to support the cause while having a fun memorable oceanfront experience with old and new Sister Cities Committee friends.

All proceeds from the cruise will be donated to Families of Children with Cancer in Puerto Vallarta. Puerto Vallarta Sister Cities Committee members are all pleased to present this 5th annual event to support the important work being done to help the families of children with cancer in Puerto Vallarta. For tickets, please call 805-965-1573 or visit sbpvsistercity805@gmail.com.