Regarding the letter from Retired Chief Malekian, in which his final statement was “Only true political leadership is going to accomplish that [fixing the chaos],” Donald Trump thinks he’s the true political leadership — a most major problem, indeed! And it’s even worse, as Trump is most likely mentally unstable and a war criminal, having effectively declared war on his own citizenry.
A Major Problem
By M.P. McLaughlin, S.B.
Fri Sep 05, 2025 | 5:37pm
