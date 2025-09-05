Regarding the letter from Retired Chief Malekian , in which his final statement was “Only true political leadership is going to accomplish that [fixing the chaos],” Donald Trump thinks he’s the true political leadership — a most major problem, indeed! And it’s even worse, as Trump is most likely mentally unstable and a war criminal, having effectively declared war on his own citizenry.

