Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® Promotes Safe Practices Around Tracks During Rail Safety Month

ORANGE, Calif. — As California continues to have the highest number of rail-related fatalities in the United States due to highway-rail grade crossing and trespassing incidents*, Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® is recognizing Rail Safety Month in September as a time to support safety in rail-adjacent communities.

In this effort, the Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency, which manages the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner service, is partnering with California Operation Lifesaver (CAOL), a non-profit entity that works year-round to spread awareness about the importance of safety around train tracks.

“Keeping people safe is an important priority for the Pacific Surfliner,” said Fred Jung, Chair of the LOSSAN Agency Board of Directors. “We are proud to partner with California Operation Lifesaver to raise awareness and provide information on staying safe near train tracks for our Southern California community.”

As the LOSSAN Corridor is the second busiest intercity rail corridor in the United States, supporting commuter, regional and intercity rail service collectively to 41 stations and nearly 4.5 million annual passengers (Amtrak, Coaster and Metrolink), the LOSSAN Agency continues to explore ways to inform riders and the public on how to stay safe.

Follow simple safety rules whenever around train tracks, including:

● Never walk on or along train tracks; it’s illegal and trespassing is highly dangerous.

● Cross train tracks only at designated pedestrian or roadway crossings and obey all warning signs and signals.

● Stay alert around tracks. Don’t do anything that would prevent you from hearing an approaching train, such as listening to headphones or talking on the phone.

● When boarding, remember to stay behind the marked safety line on the station platform and use handholds as you board.

● Report suspicious items, persons or activity immediately to the Amtrak Police Department by approaching a uniformed officer, calling (800) 331-0008, sending a text to APD11 (27311) or calling 911.

The partnership between the LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency and CAOL will deliver rail safety advertisements across social media, websites and connected television platforms to people who live and travel near the corridor. Using location-based targeting informed by recent data on trespasser fatalities and near misses, the month-long campaign will run from September 1–30 and provide safety tips tailored to local audiences.

Additionally, the LOSSAN Agency is collaborating with officials in the Tri Counties (San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura) to post safety signage in high traffic areas and schools adjacent to the train tracks.

Digital tools are available at PacificSurfliner.com/RailSafety, including activities for kids, lesson plans for teachers and parents and downloadable presentations developed by Operation Lifesaver and CAOL, two non-profit entities that work year-round to promote rail safety.

For more information on Rail Safety Month:

Pacific Surfliner: https://www.pacificsurfliner.com/rail-safety/

California Operation Lifesaver: https://caoperationlifesaver.com/rail-safety-month/

*According to CAOL and the Federal Railroad Administration.

About the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner®

The Pacific Surfliner travels along a 351-mile coastal rail route through San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, serving 29 stations. It is the busiest state-supported intercity passenger rail route in the United States. To learn more and plan a trip, visit pacificsurfliner.com.

About the LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency

The Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency is a joint powers authority overseeing the management of the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner service. Comprised of rail owners, operators, and planning agencies along the 351-mile LOSSAN rail corridor, the Agency strives to improve passenger rail ridership, revenue, on-time performance, operational flexibility, and safety along its service area. The Orange County Transportation Authority provides all necessary administrative support for the LOSSAN Agency and its Board. For more information, visit Lossan.org.

About California Operation Lifesaver

California Operation Lifesaver is an independent non-profit safety education and awareness program dedicated to ending collisions, fatalities and injuries at highway-rail grade crossings and on railroad rights of way in the State of California.