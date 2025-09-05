Elizabeth Moss, Executive Director of Angels Foster Care, receives a check from Deborah Samuel, 2025 Charitable Foundation Board Chairperson.

The Santa Barbara Chapter of the Berkshire Hathaway Charitable Foundation is hosting a community fundraiser on Wednesday, September 17th from 4:00 to 6:30 PM at the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties parking lot at 3868 State Street.

This fun-filled, family-friendly event aims to raise funds for local nonprofits and community initiatives supported by the Foundation.

Some of the many non-profit organizations that The Charitable Foundation has donated towards include: Angels Foster Care, Jodi House, SB Police Activities League, Organic Soup Kitchen, MOXI, Santa Barbara Symphony, The Turner Foundation, Girls Incorporated of Greater Santa Barbara, Women’s Economic Ventures, Dignity Moves, Alpha Resource Center of Santa Barbara, Hearts Aligned, Dignity Moves, Pacific Pride Foundation, American Heart Association and more.

For a $50 ticket, guests can enjoy an afternoon of live music, delicious food and drinks, face painting, games, a photo booth, and a dunk tank, all in a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere. Kids under 12 are free! It’s a chance for the community to come together, give back, and have a great time doing it.

“This event is all about connection,” says Kristen Maggitti, local REALTOR® and board member of the Charitable Foundation. “We’re excited to create a joyful space where neighbors, clients, and friends can gather while supporting causes that truly matter in Santa Barbara.”

Since its inception, the Charitable Foundation has donated millions of dollars to non-profit organizations across our region that focus on health, education, community, and environment. Proceeds from the event will benefit a variety of charitable organizations supported by the Foundation. All funds raised will remain local.

Tickets can be purchased here.

###

REALTORS®: Share your industry info in “REAL ESTATE SCOOP.” Email sarah@independent.com for details.