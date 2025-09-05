Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – The Vitalant blood-mobile will be stationed at Paseo Nuevo on Tuesday, September 9, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, providing community members with a convenient opportunity to give the gift of life through blood donation.

The blood drive will take place at De La Guerra Place, located outside the Cinemas at Paseo Nuevo. Both scheduled appointments and walk-in donors are welcome to participate in this vital community health initiative.

Caroline Mayhew, Paseo Nuevo’s Marketing Manager, shared, “We’re proud to partner with Vitalant to bring this essential community service directly to Santa Barbara area residents. Paseo Nuevo is pleased to serve as an accessible, centrally-located venue that connects the community with organizations like Vitalant.”

As an added incentive, donors who give blood with Vitalant between September 8-30 will automatically be entered for a chance to win $10,000. This special promotion highlights the critical need for blood donations while recognizing the generous spirit of community donors.

Community members interested in donating can schedule an appointment in advance by visiting vitalant.org or drop in during the drive hours. Walk-in donors are encouraged and welcomed.

Event Details

• Date: Tuesday, September 9, 2025

• Time: 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

• Location: De La Guerra Place, Paseo Nuevo Shopping Center (outside the Cinemas)

• Appointments: Visit vitalant.org

• Walk-ins: Welcome

For more information about blood donation eligibility or to schedule an appointment, visit vitalant.org.