Cox Charities Awards $12,500 in Grants to Santa Barbara Area Nonprofits

SANTA BARBARA, CALIF. – SEPTEMBER 4, 2025– Cox Charities awarded a total of $12,500 in grants to four Santa Barbara region nonprofits with programs that meet the needs of our community. Cox Charities, a philanthropic foundation that is funded by employee donations, has served California communities since 1996.

The 2025 nonprofit grant recipients in the Santa Barbara region are:

Supporting our K-12 STEM Education focus area:

Santa Barbara Police Activities League: Connects law enforcement with the community to support underserved youth through mentorship and academic programs. Their Discover Program offers hands-on learning with local law enforcement and STEM fields, fostering curiosity and critical thinking. Participants improve communication, build confidence, and explore careers in public safety and technology through simulations and mentorships.

Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara: Empowers youth through programs that support academic success, healthy living, and life skills. In the SMART Lab, participants engage in hands-on learning in technology, digital media, and creative problem-solving — essential STEM education elements fostering curiosity, innovation, and confidence. The SMART Lab offers education and skills for future academic and career success.

Supporting our Conservation and Sustainability focus area:

Santa Barbara Channelkeeper: Aims to protect the Santa Barbara Channel and its watersheds through advocacy, education, fieldwork, enforcement, and community engagement. Their Shore and Sea Explorers program empowers young environmental stewards with hands-on experiences in local watersheds and marine ecosystems, fostering ecological understanding and responsibility for coastal and ocean environments.

Supporting our Food & Housing Insecurity focus area:

Coastal Housing Coalition: Develops a coalition for housing solutions to tackle the crisis in housing availability and affordability. Through free educational programs, the Coalition brings together stakeholders, policymakers, and community members to ensure equitable access to affordable housing, fostering dialogue and supporting locally driven policy development for long-term sustainability.

“Cox Charities grants enable our team members to give back to the communities we call home,” said Kirsten McLaughlin, Santa Barbara Market Vice President. “Made possible by voluntary employee contributions, these grants provide vital support to nonprofit organizations fostering positive change for our neighbors. We are proud to see our employees step up to donate and advise on where these investments are made.”

Established in 1996 Cox Charities’ giving programs are overseen by a diverse volunteer board of Cox employees who live and work in communities throughout Santa Barbara County. To date, Cox Charities has contributed more than $11 million to California communities in San Diego, Orange County, Palos Verdes, and Santa Barbara. To learn more about Cox Charities, visit https://www.coxcharitieswest.org.

About Cox Communications

Cox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through technology. As the largest private broadband company in America, we own network infrastructure that reaches more than 30 states. Our fiber-powered wireline and wireless connections are available to more than 12 million homes and businesses and support advanced cloud and managed IT services nationwide. We’re the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox that is dedicated to empowering others to build a better future for the next generation.

Through Cox Business, Hospitality Network, RapidScale and Segra, Cox Communications provides a broad commercial services portfolio including advanced cloud, managed IT and fiber-based network solutions that create connected environments, unique hospitality experiences and support operational applications for nearly 370,000 businesses.