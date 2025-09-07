Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Baker Wine & Grape Analysis, located in Paso Robles, California, is proud to announce that they are now an accredited lab through the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA) for the International Standard ISO/IEC 17025:2017.

According to Heather Mikelonis, Owner of Baker Wine & Grape Analysis, “BWGA seeks to meet the highest standards and maintain credibility in testing by following requirements in consistent operations, accuracy, reliability and competency of our lab and chemists. ISO/IEC17025:2017 is the international standard setting benchmarks recognized globally. Our accreditation makes it easy for our customers to comply with corporate requirements and is beneficial for export analysis.”

A2LA’s agreement with International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (ILAC) accreditation is accepted throughout many countries, is one of the largest accreditation bodies in the world and is recognized as the gold standard in our industry.

Laboratories are assessed and accredited on the following:

-Equipment calibration

-Quality assurance processes and results

-Safe and secure handling of samples and results

-Staff capability and technical proficiency

-Suitability of testing methods

-Working environment

Proof of accreditation can be found on the A2LA Directory of Accredited Organizations– type in the keyword “wine” and Baker Wine & Grape Analysis is at the top of the list. “We are very excited about this additional stamp of approval on the services we provide,” says Mikelonis. “Our accreditation includes over 90 tests relating to chemical analysis on wine, juice, olive oil, beer, spirits, cider, sake, kombucha, vinegar, and hydrogen peroxide along with sensory and microbial testing on juice & wine.”

About Baker Wine & Grape Analysis: BWGA has been providing laboratory analysis services to the alcoholic beverage and olive oil industries since 2002. BWGA’s laboratory in Paso Robles, CA, works with producers throughout the United States and provides efficient, reliable, confidential results.

For more information, visit the Baker Wine & Grape webpage or contact owner Heather Mikelonis at results@bwga.net or (805) 226-8386.