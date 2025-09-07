Celebrate 2025 National Drive Electric Month

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District (District), Central Coast Clean Cities Coalition (C5), Electric Ride 805, and other partners are excited to sponsor a series of free in-person and virtual events during National Drive Electric Month (September 12 – October 12).

National Drive Electric Month is a nationwide celebration to raise awareness of all-electric and plug-in hybrid cars, trucks, and motorcycles. Local events will provide opportunities for the public to experience a wide range of electric vehicles (EVs), connect with EV owners, and learn how to take advantage of financial incentives before they expire.

• Online Events – Registration Required:

o 9/17: Driving Clean Assistance Program (DCAP) Application Assistance Workshop via Zoom (5pm – 7pm)

• In-Person Events:

o 9/10: EV Incentives Resource Fair in Santa Barbara (5:30pm – 7:30pm)

o 9/23: Electrify Your Life Resource Fair at SLO Library (6pm – 8pm)

o 9/24: DCAP Application Workshop in Santa Maria (3pm – 5pm)

o 9/25: San Luis Obispo Electrify Your Ride EV Showcase (6pm – 9pm)

o 9/26: Santa Maria Downtown Fridays EV Showcase (5:30pm – 8:30pm)

o 9/27: Port of Hueneme Banana Festival EV Showcase (10am – 5pm)

o 9/27: EV Expo at Madonna Inn (10am – 3pm)

o 10/5: Ventura County EV Showcase (12pm – 4:30pm)

For more information about National Drive Electric Month events near you, visit the following link: https://driveelectricmonth.org/.

A plethora of financial incentives are available for the purchase or lease of a qualified new or used EV, or for the purchase and installation of EV charging equipment. Here is a current list of incentives, many of which can be combined, if eligible, to maximize savings:

• IRS Clean Vehicle Tax Credit – expires September 30, 2025

o Up to $7,500 for the purchase or lease of a qualified new EV and up to $4,000 for the purchase or lease of a qualified used EV

• Driving Clean Assistance Program (DCAP)o Clean Cars 4 All: Up to $12,000 to replace an existing gas- or diesel-powered 2010- or-older vehicle and purchase or lease a new or used qualified EV, plus $2,000 EV charging incentive

o Financing Assistance: Up to $7,500 for the purchase or lease of a new or used qualified EV

o Fair Financing: Offers loan amounts up to $45,000 with an interest rate capped at 8%

• Central Coast Community Energy (3CE) Electrify Your Ride Residential Program

o Up to $4,000 for the purchase or lease of a new or used EV

o Up to $700 for a Level 2 EV charger and up to $4,000 for electrical work and charger installation costs

• Santa Barbara Clean Energy Residential EV Rebate Program

o Up to $4,000 for the purchase or lease of a new or used qualified EV

o Up to $600 for a Level 2 EV charger and up to $4,000 for electrical work and charger installation costs

• Southern California Edison (SCE) Pre-Owned EV Rebate Program

o Up to $4,000 for purchase or lease of a used qualified EV

• Pacific Gas & Electric Company (PG&E) Pre-Owned EV Rebate Program

o Up to $4,000 for purchase or lease of a used qualified EV

• SCE Charge Ready Home Program

o Up to $4,200 for qualified single-family homes to complete electrical panel upgrades to install a Level 2 EV charger

• PG&E Residential Charging Solutions Rebate

o Up to 100% of the purchase price of the program’s pre-approved Level 2 EV charging equipment for eligible applicants

• IRS Alternative Fuel Vehicle Refueling Property Credit – expires June 30, 2026

o Offers tax credit of 30% of the cost associated with the purchase and installation of qualified charging equipment, up to $1,000 per charging port

• 3CE Electrify Your Ride Commercial Program

o Commercial customers, including multi-family housing properties, are eligible for rebates up to $20,000 toward the total project cost when Level 2 EV charger and EV Readiness rebates are applied together

• SCE Charge Ready Programs

o Owners of existing and new multi-family and commercial properties are eligible for rebates for Level 2 and Level 3 chargers, as well as technical support

Free technical assistance is available to help residents of Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Ventura counties navigate the process of purchasing an EV and applying for incentives through the EVs for Everyone Program. Bilingual advisors support applicants to find an EV that fits their lifestyle and budget to maximize cost savings and ensure a smooth transition to driving electric.

For more information about EVs for Everyone, visit: https://evsforeveryone.org/learn-about-evs/ev-assistance?utm_campaign=EV%20Assistance%20Outreach&utm_source=C5.