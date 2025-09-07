City of Santa Barbara Welcomes Michael Arnoldus as New Human Resources Director

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, CA – September 4, 2025

The City of Santa Barbara is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Arnoldus as its new Human Resources Director. Arnoldus brings more than two decades of public sector HR leadership to the role and will officially begin his tenure on September 22, 2025.

Arnoldus most recently served as Human Resources Manager for the City of Santa Monica, where he led strategic initiatives in recruitment, organizational design, and employee benefits. Prior to that, he spent 12 years as Director of Employment Services for the Ventura County Community College District, overseeing comprehensive HR operations and workforce programs. He has also held previous human resources roles with the Los Angeles Unified School District and the City of Los Angeles.

“Michael’s deep experience in public sector human resources, combined with his collaborative leadership style, makes him an excellent fit for Santa Barbara,” said City Administrator Kelly McAdoo. “We’re excited to welcome him to our executive team and his strategic mindset and commitment to service excellence will help us continue to grow as an employer of choice.”

Arnoldus holds a master’s degree in industrial and organizational psychology from California State University, Long Beach, and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from California State University, Fullerton. He also served on the Board of Directors for the Cooperative Organization for the Development of Employee Selection Procedures from 2008 to 2020, including terms as President and Vice President.

“It is an honor to serve as Human Resources Director for the City of Santa Barbara, and I look forward to collaborating with City leadership, employees, and labor partners to continue building a strong and resilient workforce that serves our community with excellence,” said Arnoldus.

As Human Resources Director, Arnoldus will oversee the City’s HR programs, including recruitment and selection, classification and compensation, employee and labor relations, training and development, and benefits administration. He will also serve as a key member of the City’s executive management team, helping to align workforce strategy with organizational goals.

For more information about the City of Santa Barbara Human Resources Department and employment opportunities, visit Human Resources (SantaBarbaraCA.gov/HR).