Public Input Requested on City’s Community Development Block Grant Year-End Report

GOLETA, CA, September 4, 2025 – Every year, the City of Goleta looks forward to supporting those in need within our community through funds from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. This past year, more than 10,000 people were assisted with CDBG funding. The City is required to submit a year-end report on its accomplishments called the Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER). The CAPER provides an assessment of the City’s performance in meeting housing and community development goals in the adopted 2024-2025 CDBG Action Plan. The draft CAPER can be viewed on the City’s website at http://www.CityofGoleta.org/Grants.

Comments on the draft CAPER are being accepted during a public review period beginning today, September 4, 2025, and ending September 22, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. Comments should be submitted to: City of Goleta, Neighborhood Services Department, Attn: Cassidy Le Air, 130 Cremona Drive, Goleta, CA 93117 or emailed to CityGrants@cityofgoleta.gov.

The City Council will hold a public hearing on this item during its regular meeting on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, at 5:30 p.m. An agenda will be available ahead of time at http://www.cityofgoleta.org/meetings-agendas.

About the Community Development Block Grant

The City receives funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) on an annual basis for the CDBG program, which is intended to assist low-income citizens, people experiencing homelessness, youth, and seniors with essential services such as medical and dental care, food security, counseling, homelessness prevention, case management, and other needs.

The City also uses the majority of its CDBG allocation on capital projects that will benefit low-to moderate-income people and the disabled. Projects have included renovating City facilities and parks to meet Americans with Disability Act (ADA) access standards, installing sidewalks in areas where they are lacking, and adding crosswalks.