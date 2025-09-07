Time to Gear up for the 18th Annual Goleta Fall Classic Car Show at The Goleta Lemon Festival – Saturday September 27

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Calling all Central Coast car enthusiasts! Mark your calendars for Saturday, September 27, as the 18th Annual Goleta Fall Classic Car Show presented by Ruth Ann Bowe – Village Properties races back into The Goleta Lemon Festival. This year’s event will be a real showstopper, featuring a stunning lineup of classic cars, trucks, pickups, and more.

Start your engines and get ready for a showcase of true automotive artistry. From gleaming chrome to timeless curves, this year’s Goleta Fall Classic is a citrus-charged automotive celebration of the craftsmanship and spirit that make these vehicles unforgettable. Stroll the rows, meet passionate owners, and hear the unique stories that keep these classics on the road. This year’s show is so bright you’ll want to cruise by twice.

The event culminates with the awards ceremony for the following categories – no lemons here:

1930–1939 All Makes & Models

1940–1949 All Makes & Models

Stock (All Models)

Modified (All Models)

Trucks (All Models)

Muscle

Special recognitions will also be awarded for Bitchin’ Paint, Best Interior, and—new this year—Fan Favorite.

If you have a classic you would like to enter, registration is now open. Visit LemonFestival.com/goleta-fall-classic. Early registration rate is $50 and includes a Goleta Fall Classic t-shirt. Register by September 19 to receive the discounted rate.

The festival couldn’t run smoothly without the pit crew of volunteers, ages 14 and up, who spend time planning the event and lending a helping hand over the weekend. Applications for volunteers are still being accepted; visit LemonFestival.com to find out how you can shift into action and be part of the team.

The Goleta Lemon Festival is from 10 AM to 6 PM on Saturday, September 27 and Sunday, September 28, 2025. For more information, visit LemonFestival.com.

The Goleta Lemon Festival is organized by the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce from Goleta to Carpinteria.

