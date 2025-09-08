Santa Barbara Culinary Experience Awards $30,000 in Community Grants

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — August 22, 2025 — Santa Barbara Culinary Experience (SBCE) today announced $30,000 in grants to five nonprofits whose programs strengthen our region’s food system and support culinary education. The awards are made possible by the community’s participation in SBCE events and the generosity of sponsors and donors.

“We are thrilled the SBCE is able to give back to our community thanks to the community’s enthusiastic embrace and participation in the SBCE’s 2024-2025 events which highlight the region’s bounty and celebrate its makers.” said Tamara Berndt, Director, Santa Barbara Culinary Experience. “These grants fulfill the SBCE’s mission to shine a spotlight on the region’s food and drink producers while being able to help improve its food system and the resilience of the people who make it possible.”

“We are deeply grateful to the Santa Barbara Culinary Experience for their generous support. This grant helps us empower children and families with the skills, confidence, and joy of cooking nutritious meals together, strengthening the health and connections of our community.” — Nancy Martz, Executive Director, Apples to Zucchini Cooking School

“We are honored to receive this grant from the Santa Barbara Culinary Experience. We look forward to using these funds to bring wellness resources directly to the folks responsible for growing and making some of the best wine in the world.” – Riley Wathen Slack, President, Santa Barbara Vintners Foundation

2025 Grant Awardees

• Apples to Zucchini — $5,000

In support of Apples to Zucchini Cooking School’s mission to teach kids and families to prepare delicious, affordable meals from seasonal, local ingredients and facilitating free kids and family cooking classes at the SBCE’s events.

atozcookingschool.org

• Edible Schoolyard — $10,000

In support of The Edible Schoolyard’s work to expand edible education and sustainable agriculture through improvements to the in-school learning model used in California and as example for the country.

edibleschoolyard.org

• Santa Barbara Agriculture and Farm Education Foundation (SBAFEF) — $5,000

In support of new infrastructure, including a rainwater collection system to advance its sustainable farming practices, which directly benefit underprivileged communities.

sbafefoundation.com

• Santa Barbara Vintners Foundation — $5,000

In support of the Vintners Foundation’s mission to promote health and wellness for those working in the Santa Barbara County wine community.

sbvintnersfoundation.org

• SBCC Foundation — $5,000

In support of the Santa Barbara City College Foundation; this funding will allow the Foundation to award two scholarships to students enrolled in its culinary arts program.

sbccfoundation.org

About Santa Barbara Culinary Experience

Santa Barbara Culinary Experience May 11 – 17, 2026

The Santa Barbara Culinary Experience (SBCE) in partnership with The Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts, is an annual celebration of all things food & drink in Santa Barbara County. In addition to our signature week-long series of events in May, the SBCE hosts food & drink centered pop-ups throughout the year. The SBCE is led and supported by an Advisory Committee comprised of local business and civic leaders.

The Santa Barbara Culinary Experience’s mission is to shine a light on our local culinary, hospitality, tourism, artisan, and small business communities through unique events which foster learning, discovery and fun. The SBCE also celebrates all that Julia Child loved about the Santa Barbara region. Through our partnership with her Foundation, a portion of the proceeds from all Santa Barbara Culinary Experience events is used to make grants to local nonprofit organizations making a difference in Santa Barbara County’s food system.

For more information, visit https://sbce.events/.

SAVE THE DATES

Pop‑Up at Rincon Hill Farm — November 10, 2025

Join SBCE for a special open‑air pop‑up at Rincon Hill Farm on Monday, November 10, 2025. Expect farm‑fresh tastes, local makers, and good vibes from the fields. Learn about how Rincon Hill puts the JADAM sustainable and regenerative farming method into practice.

• When: Monday, November 10, 2025 (time TBA)

• Where: Rincon Hill Farms

• Details & Tickets: Coming soon at sbce.events

Santa Barbara Culinary Experience — May 11–17, 2026

Mark your calendar: SBCE returns May 11–17, 2026 with a week of classes, dining experiences, excursions, and more—culminating in the beloved Grand Wine Tasting at El Presidio Santa Barbara on Saturday, May 16, 2026.

• Week‑long Series of Events: May 11–17, 2026

• Grand Wine Tasting: Saturday, May 16, 2026 — El Presidio Santa Barbara

• Info & Sign‑Ups: sbce.events