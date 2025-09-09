Attorneys Ron S. Bamieh and Danielle De Smeth achieve ‘Super Lawyer’ status

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, California – Ron S. Bamieh and Danielle De Smeth, partners at the law firm Bamieh & De Smeth, have made the ‘Super Lawyers’ list for 2026, a prestigious recognition that places them among the top five percent of attorneys in the country.

Super Lawyers is a rating service that evaluates lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Candidates are selected by independent researchers and professional peers and cannot nominate themselves.

The selection marks Bamieh’s 13th consecutive appointment and De Smeth’s first to the exclusive list. Bamieh has earned Super Lawyer status every year since 2014.

To obtain Super Lawyer status, the ratings service evaluated Bamieh and De Smeth on 12 areas of achievement, including experience, honors and awards, verdicts and settlements, professional activity, education and community service. The list provides a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of outstanding attorneys as a resource for attorneys and consumers seeking legal counsel.

A former Ventura County senior deputy district attorney, Bamieh founded the law firm in Ventura in 2002. He practices personal injury, criminal defense and family law, and has a strong background in trial work. Bamieh gained early recognition for handling high-profile cases and has since tried more than 60 criminal cases and over 10 civil cases to verdict. He graduated from Loyola University Chicago School of Law in 1991 and has practiced law ever since.

De Smeth joined the firm in 2013 and opened the firm’s Santa Barbara office. She represents plaintiffs in civil litigation and is recognized for her fearless representation of clients in complex and emotionally charged legal matters, including cases involving child sexual abuse. A graduate of UC Berkeley and Loyola Law School, De Smeth has been recognized for her leadership and legal work by the Pacific Coast Business Times, Women Lawyers of Ventura County and other local organizations.