County Reveals New Ceremonial Resolution Artwork to Celebrate 175th Anniversary

Credit: Courtesy

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – In honor of its 175th anniversary, the County of Santa Barbara has adopted a new ceremonial resolution design that pays tribute to the region’s historic legacy and natural beauty. The new artwork will appear on ceremonial resolutions presented by the Board of Supervisors, honoring individuals, organizations, and milestones across the County.

Local artist Aiden Khuiphum created the new ceremonial resolution artwork; he was presented with the first resolution on the new design during the Board of Supervisors meeting on September 9, 2025, which also marks the 175th anniversary of California’s statehood.

“The County of Santa Barbara is one of California’s original 27 counties. We are proud to commemorate this milestone with a design by a young local artist that so beautifully represents the entire county,” said Chair of the Board of Supervisors, Laura Capps, “This special document will be presented and hanging up in homes and offices across the county of people and organizations that make a positive impact in this special place – from retirees who dedicated decades to public service, to nonprofits who serve the county’s most vulnerable populations.”

Khuiphum was selected as the winning artist through a countywide art contest that garnered more than 40 entries from local artists. In addition to being featured on the resolution certificate, the County provided a $1,000 honorarium for being chosen as the winning artist.

“The Arts Commission was inspired by the incredible talent and creativity shown by our local artists. The beautiful submissions we received were a testament to the vibrant arts community we’re fortunate to have here. We thank everyone who participated and shared their vision. Each entry reflected the unique beauty and spirit of our region in a meaningful way,” said Robert Dickerson, Chair of the Arts Commission.

Khuiphum says his inspiration came from the region itself.

“My artwork was inspired by historical illuminated manuscripts. The rhythmic flow of the floral ornaments showcases small snippets of the county—the Santa Maria Valley, the Santa Ynez Mountains, the south coast, and of course the Historic Santa Barbara Courthouse,” said Khuiphum. “I added a quail and an egret, as I’ve seen them when I go out on my runs. I also added a Monarch butterfly because I see them often when I go hiking.”

“Having my artwork become part of Santa Barbara County’s 175th anniversary is incredibly special to me. I hope it invites people to look closer at the beauty and heritage around them, and to feel a sense of pride and connection, just as I have,” said Khuiphum.

The ceremonial resolution design will be used throughout the County’s 175th anniversary year and beyond. It serves not only as a backdrop for official recognitions, but as a lasting artistic contribution to County history.

To view the winning design and learn more about Santa Barbara County’s 175th anniversary celebration, visit Santa Barbara County Celebrates 175 Years | Santa Barbara County, CA – Official Website.