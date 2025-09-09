Dr. Chris Lambert Leads Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics Board of Directors

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Dr. Chris Lambert | Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara, CA. September 8, 2025–Dr Chris Lambert, a lifelong resident of Santa Barbara, has been named Chairman of the Board of Directors of Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics (SBNC).

Dr. Lambert received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Analytical Biology at UCSB before obtaining his MD degree from the University of Hawaii School of Medicine.

“I first learned about SBNC when I volunteered for the Isla Vista Free Clinic in the late 1970s,” said Dr. Lambert. “The actual formation of SBNC occurred in the 1990s, by which time there were three ‘free clinics’ which joined forces to become SBNC.”

Dr. Lambert has had a 40-year career as a board-certified Emergency Medicine physician and was one of the original members of the South Coast Emergency Medical Group, Affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, and Santa Ynez Cottage Hospital. He retired from clinical practice in 2017. Dr. Lambert is currently a medical consultant as CEO of Strategic Health Consultants

“Throughout my career as an ER physician, we had close relationships with the SBNC to better manage our patients,” said Dr. Lambert. “SBNC is unique due to its dedication to the mission, which is to provide high-quality quality affordable healthcare to all members of the community, regardless of their ability to pay. Our patients are hard-working and contribute to the strength of this community. By improving their medical, dental, and mental health, we make a difference for everyone,” added Dr. Lambert.

Dr. Lambert has also served as past Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse and as past President of the Santa Barbara County Medical Society in 2006, and was a volunteer Physician for Doctors Without Walls. He previously served as a member of the Board of Directors of Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics from 2005-2010.

When asked about his enduring support of the work of SBNC, Dr. Lambert was clear: “I am committed to this organization because I am inspired by the dedication of all the staff, our providers, and our community supporters. I believe that the strength and durability of any community depend on the well-being of the entire community. SBNC works to make this belief a reality.

“With his extensive medical experience, long-standing relationship with Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics, and unwavering passion for our mission, Dr. Lambert is the ideal choice to lead our Board,” said Dr. Mahdi Ashrafian, CEO of SBNC. “In a time of great change and uncertainty in healthcare, his steady and forward-looking leadership will be instrumental in guiding SBNC’s vision and strengthening our ability to serve the community. Working together with our dedicated staff and supporters, Dr. Lambert’s leadership will help ensure that SBNC continues to grow stronger and meet the challenges of tomorrow.”