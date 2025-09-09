Free Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event for City of Santa Barbara Residents

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – September 8, 2025

The City of Santa Barbara’s Sustainability & Resilience Department and MarBorg Industries are hosting a FREE Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Collection Event on Saturday, September 13 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Residents of the City of Santa Barbara are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to safely dispose of hazardous materials.

“Our three previous household hazardous waste collection events garnered great participation, with residents disposing of an impressive total of 14.7 tons of household hazardous waste,” said Julie Lawrence, Clean Community Manager. “By participating in our free collection event, residents play a vital role in protecting our community by preventing hazardous materials from ending up in the landfill or being otherwise illegally disposed of, which can pose risks to both the community and public health.”

Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event

Saturday, September 13, 2025

9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Santa Barbara City College’s Lot 2-C (136 Loma Alta Dr.)

Materials accepted:

Antifreeze

Batteries

Used motor oil/filters

Paint (latex, oil-based, stains, etc.)

Fluorescent lightbulbs

Cleaning supplies

Garden chemicals

For additional details about the Household Hazardous Waste event, and to learn more about what items will be accepted, please contact MarBorg at (805) 963-1852.

For more information about the Clean Community Division’s programs and services, including year-round waste disposal options, visit Clean Community Division (SantaBarbaraCA.gov/CleanCommunity).

Please note that this event is exclusively for City of Santa Barbara residents, and no business waste will be accepted.