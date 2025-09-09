Heroes of Hospice of S.B. Luncheon to Showcase Unique and Valuable Artwork for Auction 

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Symphony of Souls | Credit: Courtesy

Don Quixote | Credit: Courtesy

Silence of the Night | Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara, CA. September 9, 2025 – Hospice of Santa Barbara’s 13th annual Heroes of Hospice luncheon will include a silent art auction, thanks to the generous donation by Suzanne Grimmesey and Edwin Feliciano of three giclée prints by Armenian artist Gevorg Yeghiazaryan. While bids are only available online at https://paybee.io/@hospiceofsb@23, the prints will be on display at this year’s event. Each is valued at as much as $2,000 or higher.

About the Artist

Yeghiazaryan, born in 1963 in Gyumri, Armenia, graduated from the Yerevan School of Fine Arts in 1983 and the Yerevan Fine Arts and Theater Institute in 1991. In 1994, he became a member of the “Union of Artists” of Armenia, and in 1998, he became a member of the International Association of Arts (UNESCO). In 2005, he founded an experimental pottery studio and has had art exhibitions in Boston, Atlanta, New York, Jerusalem, Beirut, and many other cities.

Yeghiazaryan’s artwork is known for its study of surrealism and poetic lyricism. Art critics cite Yeghiazaryan’s ability to walk the boundary between reality and fantasy as part of his work’s appeal. Much of his artwork is dominated by contrasts of light, space, color, and transparency while exploring themes of music, memory, and introspection. His limited edition giclée prints are highly sought after by collectors and art enthusiasts.

The artwork up for auction at the Heroes of Hospice event includes the following:

“Symphony of Souls” 57.5 h x 46.5 w

A study of music and motion unfolds as a dreamlike ensemble of musicians dissolves into abstract shapes with fluid forms and vivid colors, blending reality and imagination into a cohesive vision.

“Don Quixote” 32.5 square

The classic story of Don Quixote is brought to life with expressive brushwork and contrasts of light and dark, highlighting the dreamer’s face as he gazes pensively into the distance.

“Silence of the Night” 50.5 h x 58.5 w

A nocturnal scene evokes a sense of calm and introspection with bold brushstrokes, inviting viewers to pause and reflect on the night’s beauty and the contemplative space it makes for the mind and soul.

Other online auction items include a range of items, including vacations and staycations, theater and cultural event tickets, sporting opportunities, including rounds of golf and pickleball lessons, wellness and day spa sessions, wine tastings, dinners at local fine dining restaurants, and much more. Visit: Online Auction items to pursue items and to make a bid.

Heroes of Hospice Award Recipients

The luncheon’s silent auction will complement the main event, which is a celebration of individuals and organizations in the community who have shown compassionate dedication to supporting those facing life-threatening illness or grief. This year’s award recipients include CenCal Health, YouthWell, and Angel Flight West, in recognition of their service to local children, teens, and marginalized families.

The keynote speaker will be David Kessler, a best-selling author and one of the world’s foremost experts on death and grief. He will be sharing his unique experience of children in grief, the focus of this year’s event.

The luncheon will take place on Sunday, September 14, 2025 from 11:00 AM to 1:30 PM at Rosewood Miramar Beach Resort. Tickets are on sale now.