Hope Lives Here—A Benefit for Good Samaritan Shelter An Evening of Food, Film, Conversation, and Music Lobero Theatre, Wednesday, October 16, 7:00 PM 

Lois Mahalia | Credit: Courtesy

Duane Henry | Credit: Courtesy

Sylvia Barnard | Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara, CA. September 8, 2025– The Lobero Theatre will host Hope Lives Here, a benefit evening in support of Good Samaritan Shelter, a nonprofit dedicated to transforming the lives of the Central Coast’s most vulnerable populations.

The event will open with the premiere of Hope Lives Here: Breaking the Cycle of Homelessness, a short documentary from Meg Ryan’s Empowered docuseries for PBS. The film examines the challenges of homelessness in Santa Barbara County and the powerful impact of Good Samaritan Shelters on its clients in providing shelter, support, and hope.

Before the screening, sponsors and VIP guests will enjoy a reception featuring farm-to-table cuisine prepared by participants in Good Samaritan’s Food for Good Culinary Training Program, using ingredients grown at Bridgehouse Farm.

The evening will also include a spotlight video on Food for Good, an initiative that provides healthy meals while creating a pathway to self-sufficiency through culinary training.

“Food For Good is Good Samaritan Shelter’s answer to the challenge of providing our clients with locally sourced, economically efficient, nutritious food while simultaneously providing an opportunity to learn practical job skills that set our clients up for future success, Said Sylvia Barnard, Executive Director of Good Samaritan Shelter. “Food is cultivated on our farms and then delivered to Good Samaritan Shelter kitchens to be prepared and packaged for all our residents.”

Following the screenings, actor Duane Henry will join Sylvia Barnard, Executive Director of Good Samaritan, for a deeper conversation about the work and successes of Good Samaritan Shelter as well as Henry’s personal experience with homelessness.

“Hope Lives Here is about lifting the voices of those who have experienced homelessness and reminding our community that change is possible”, said Sylvia Barnard.

The evening will also include an intimate performance by acclaimed Santa Barbara vocalist Lois Mahalia, who has performed and toured with artists such as Kenny Loggins, lyricist Norman Gimble, and, most recently, Joe Walsh of the Eagles.

About Empowered

Empowered, hosted by Meg Ryan, highlights critical stories shaping how people live worldwide. With a veteran creative team and cutting-edge production, each episode shines light on underrepresented narratives, reaching millions with content that informs and drives change.

About Good Samaritan Shelter

Established in 1987, Good Samaritan Shelter is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing emergency, transitional, and affordable housing, along with comprehensive support services, to individuals and families experiencing homelessness and those in recovery throughout the Central Coast. With a network of over 40 locations, 84 programs and more than 1,000 beds, Good Samaritan Shelter of serves over 5,000 individuals annually across Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties and employs over 400+ staff to deliver these services. Their programs include street outreach, shelter services, substance use and mental health treatment, housing navigation, and recuperative care. The organization is committed to fostering dignity, stability, and long-term stability for its clients.