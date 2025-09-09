Introducing Gary Obligacion as the New General Manager of El Encanto, A Beloved Santa Barbara Icon

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – September 4, 2025 – El Encanto, the legendary luxury hideaway perched in the hills of Santa Barbara’s American Riviera, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Gary Obligacion as its new General Manager. With more than four decades of experience in the hospitality and restaurant industries, Mr. Obligacion brings a deep-rooted passion for service, a track record of operational excellence, and a personal connection to California to his new role.

“We are truly excited to welcome Gary as General Manager to lead El Encanto. He’s one of the best in the business, and his experience in top hotels and restaurants across the country makes him a natural fit for this historic property. I’m confident that Gary will honor El Encanto’s legacy while unlocking its true potential,” said Patrick Davila, Managing Director.

Mr. Obligacion’s distinguished career began in 1984 at Alice Waters’ iconic Chez Panisse while he was attending the University of California, Berkeley. He has since held senior leadership roles across luxury hospitality, including The Alinea Group in Chicago, where he helped guide the restaurant to recognition on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list and the James Beard Foundation Award for Outstanding Restaurant. As General Manager of Post Ranch Inn in Big Sur, he oversaw operations while the property was recognized as Travel + Leisure’s #1 Resort in California.

He has also shaped food and beverage strategy for Aparium Hotel Group, debuting nine new restaurant concepts across the U.S., and provided executive leadership for Auberge Resorts Collection properties such as Mauna Lani in Hawaii, Madeline in Telluride, and Stanly Ranch in Napa. With a proven record of excellence in operations and the guest experience, Mr. Obligacion is uniquely positioned to lead El Encanto into its exciting next chapter.

“In hospitality, it’s not the value of the coin that’s most important, it’s the warmth between the hands exchanging it,” said Mr. Obligacion. “After more than four decades in luxury hospitality, I’ve learned that the most valued service is never about perfection alone — it’s about connection, joy, and even a bit of whimsy. Returning to California to lead El Encanto feels like coming full circle. This hotel has always stood out for its authenticity and its place in Santa Barbara’s story, and I look forward to building on that.”

This leadership appointment follows the July announcement of El Encanto’s new ownership by Justin Mateen, Tyler Mateen, and the Cayton family, marking another important step in ushering the historic property into its next chapter while preserving its historic legacy.

About El Encanto

Located in the hills of Santa Barbara’s American Riviera, El Encanto is the city’s most iconic luxury hideaway. A member of Leading Hotels of the World and managed by Rebel Hotel Company, the Forbes Five-Star retreat offers 90 individually styled California bungalows and suites set across seven acres of terraced gardens with panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean. Guests enjoy a zero-edge outdoor pool, boutique spa, and access to bicycles, fitness classes, and wellness amenities. El Encanto’s signature restaurant, The Dining Room and Terrace, features fresh, seasonal cuisine inspired by the Central Coast and served with sweeping ocean views. Additional offerings include a private Wine Room for intimate events, in-room dining, and live music experiences. The property also boasts nearly 10,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space, ideal for weddings, social gatherings, and executive retreats. Pet-friendly, ADA accessible, and minutes from downtown Santa Barbara, El Encanto remains a serene and storied escape for both visitors and locals. For more information or reservations, visit elencanto.com.