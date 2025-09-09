Nuclear Age Peace Foundation to Honor Martin Sheen and Pope Francis (posthumously) at 38th Evening for Peace

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – The Nuclear Age Peace Foundation (NAPF) will host its 38th Evening for Peace on Friday, September 26, 2025, at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort. This year’s event will honor actor and activist Martin Sheen with the Daniel Ellsberg Lifetime Achievement Award and recognize Pope Francis posthumously with the Distinguished Peace Leader Award. The event will coincide with the celebration of the International Day for Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons, recognized yearly by the United Nations.

Martin Sheen is being recognized for his lifelong commitment to peace, justice, and nuclear disarmament. Over six decades, he has balanced acclaimed acting roles in film and television—including Apocalypse Now and The West Wing—with a deep dedication to activism. Sheen has been arrested more than 60 times for nonviolent protest and has consistently spoken out against nuclear weapons, climate inaction, and social injustice.

Pope Francis (1936–2025) is being honored for his moral leadership and advocacy for a world free of nuclear weapons. During his papacy, he strongly supported the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW), urging nations to reject “short-sighted approaches to security” and embrace disarmament. He considered the mere possession of nuclear weapons to be immoral, and believed that their abolition was not only necessary, but also possible. His legacy continues to inspire global efforts for peace, justice, and environmental stewardship.

“Adding Martin Sheen and Pope Francis to our long list of honorees is both humbling and inspiring,” said Dr. Ivana Nikolić Hughes, President of NAPF. “They represent the courage, compassion, and vision needed to advance a world free of nuclear weapons.”

As part of the evening’s program, Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse will issue a Proclamation in honor of the International Day for Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons and NAPF, which he will present at the event.

The Evening for Peace will include a reception at 5:30 PM and dinner program from 6:30–8:30 PM. Proceeds support NAPF’s global advocacy, youth leadership, and United Nations initiatives on nuclear disarmament, including the TPNW.

Tickets and sponsorships are available through September 17, 2025 at https://www.wagingpeace.org/38th-evening-for-peace-honoring-martin-sheen-and-pope-francis.

About the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation:

The Nuclear Age Peace Foundation (NAPF) is a non-profit, 501c(3) organization with a mission to educate and advocate for a just and peaceful world, one that is free of nuclear weapons. Since its founding in 1982, NAPF has been at the forefront of global efforts to abolish nuclear weapons and foster a culture of peace. Currently, NAPF is immersed in the promotion and implementation of the United Nations Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, among other important projects and activities.