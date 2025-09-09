Santa Barbara County Fire Department to Honor 24th Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – As we mark the 24th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department pauses to honor the thousands of lives lost and the profound impact that day continues to have on our nation, our first responders, and our communities.

On Thursday, September 11, 2025, at 9:00 a.m., all 16 Santa Barbara County Fire stations—including Fire Headquarters—will hold a brief ceremony that includes the lowering of the American flag to half-staff and a moment of silence. This solemn tradition honors the memory of the 343 firefighters, law enforcement officers, a fire chaplain, military personnel, and thousands of civilians who lost their lives that day—and the survivors and families who carry on their legacy.

The public is invited to stand with us in unity and remembrance at any of our stations throughout the county. Your presence is a powerful gesture of community support and shared reflection.

This year’s theme, “Remember. Reflect. Renew.,” reminds us to carry the spirit of service forward with purpose and compassion.