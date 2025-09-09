SBART Press Luncheon: Four Athletes of the Week Honored for Success on the Gridiron

After a Labor Day hiatus, the SBART Press Luncheon returned to Harry’s Cafe on Monday, September 8, as four Athletes of the Week were honored for their outstanding performances.

Dos Pueblos High football defensive lineman Kaarlo Malik Anderson and flag football quarterback Kacey Hurley received their Athlete of the Week awards for the week of August 25 through August 31.

Hurley threw five touchdown passes in a 56-6 win over Santa Ynez, then followed that up with five more touchdown passes in a 53-0 win over Rio Mesa. The Chargers are 12-1 overall and ranked No. 8 in the state of California, according to MaxPreps.

Kacey Hurley has taken command of the quarterback position as a senior.

Anderson was a dominant force for the Dos Pueblos defense in a 19-0 shutout of Royal. He finished with 10 tackles, one blocked punt, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, six tackles for loss, and a sack.

The current Athletes of the Week are Drew Fillippini of Carpinteria football and Ruby Streatfeild of Dos Pueblos flag football.

Streatfeild had a 60-yard touchdown catch in a 21-0 win over Pacifica, and added seven receptions for 86 yards and another touchdown in a 15-14 win over San Marcos.

Santa Barbara Invitational (Water Polo)

Dos Pueblos, Santa Barbara, and San Marcos competed in the Santa Barbara Invitational over the weekend, with Dos Pueblos finishing in sixth place and San Marcos in seventh.

“I want to thank Dos Pueblos and San Marcos for helping to host our tournament,” said Santa Barbara coach Mark Walsh. “We were able to bring in 24 teams — a lot of the best teams from across the state, from San Diego to Northern California and everything in between.”

The Chargers got off to a fast start, notching a 9-8 victory over their crosstown rival San Marcos on Saturday morning to advance to the fifth-place matchup.

Dos Pueblos ultimately dropped the fifth-place game to Carlsbad, 13-11.

Following the loss to Dos Pueblos, the Royals took on San Clemente in the seventh-place game and captured a 14-13 victory.

Stuart and Yonker shared the team high in scoring with four goals apiece, while Cole Racich scored twice. Kai Heeps, Ryder Wilson, Jack Kramer, and Magid each added one goal.

The Dons split their final two games of the tournament, defeating Redlands East Valley behind three goals from Calvin Nelley, before falling to Bellarmine Prep, 14-8.

Santa Barbara will host Righetti in a non-league contest on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.