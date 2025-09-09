The DA’s Office Is Not Protecting Victims; It Is Protecting Reputations

The family and survivors of a murder victim are being denied their chance at accountability. While their hearts are broken, the men accused of this heinous act are set to plead innocent and self-defense, with freedom and an uninterrupted life on the horizon.

Where is the justice for the victim? Where is the security for the community?

The political decision by the District Attorney to avoid pursuing a murder conviction doesn’t just delay justice — it makes the office complicit. It was the middle of Fiesta, and everyone had phones out. We were told lots of video and most assuredly lots of eyes and ears. Did the DA talk to anyone?

The public deserves to know why the District Attorney’s Office is using its full legal weight to shield predators, while leaving victims’ families with no sense of safety.

Charges are being lowered and bail is being reduced for those who killed a man in the middle of downtown Santa Barbara. More videos exist. More witnesses are waiting to be heard. Let them be heard. Yet, instead of pursuing truth, the public gets political theater from a DA seeking re-election in June 2026. They are blaming liberal politics for the laws in self-defense.

The dead do not care about your politics, nor do their survivors.

The current DA administration’s track record has its own drama, including the arrest of an in-house staffer for child pornography and other misdeeds. A mistrial in a case as seemingly straightforward as the Sterns Wharf incident further weakens the DA’s credibility and his chances for maintaining his seat. Meanwhile, the “Fiesta killers” are seen posturing in Superior Court, playing the role of innocent victims, their knives literally in view on the main stage.

One man is dead with multiple stab wounds. In contrast, they have none, and they play victim?

If transparency were the goal, the DA would cite the laws he’s hiding behind to deny justice. The survivors deserve answers. Instead, the public gets another act, another lie masquerading as justice, while dangerous individuals will soon be free to walk the streets. The community cannot afford to wait for justice any longer.