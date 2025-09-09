Viva el Arte de Santa Barbara Presents Grupo Bella: A unique experience of blending the old Musica De Raiz with new and fresh sounds

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA, September 9, 2025 – Join ¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara! (Viva) for four free community performances by Grupo Bella.

Grupo Bella

FOUR FREE PUBLIC PERFORMANCES

Thursday, September 18 | 7 PM | Carpinteria Vets Memorial Building

Friday, September 19 | 7 PM Isla Vista Elementary

Saturday, September 20 | 7 PM | Guadalupe City Hall

Sunday, September 21 | 6 PM | Marjorie Luke Theatre

Grupo Bella elegantly expands the styles of traditional Mexican folk with passionate musicianship and a fresh, evolving sound. The group blends mariachi roots with Mexican pop, boleros, huasteco, and even American classics, creating music that pays homage to the past while pushing boundaries.

Since forming in 2011, the group has been led by Grammy-winning vocalist and Grammy-nominated composer Vanessa Ramirez, who acts as founder, lead singer, jarana/guitarist, and musical director.

The group boasts an often-overlooked aspect of musicianship in modern music: being a truly talented live performance and touring group, where they shine most. Grupo Bella’s live resume includes numerous shows in the United States and Mexico.

Viva, a program committed to highlighting Latin America’s rich cultural heritage, is a collaboration between The Marjorie Luke Theatre, the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center, the Isla Vista School Parent Teacher Association, and UCSB Arts & Lectures, serving more than 15,000 students and community members in Carpinteria, Santa Barbara, Goleta, Lompoc, Santa Maria, and Guadalupe.

For more information about Grupo Bella and Viva, please visit https://artsandlectures.ucsb.edu/learn/viva-el-arte-de-santa-barbara/.