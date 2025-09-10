Alma Rosa Winery Winemaker Samra Morris Named 2025 Wine Enthusiast Wine Star Award Nominee

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

(Sept. 10, 2025; Buellton, Calif.)—Alma Rosa Winery, a leading estate producer of Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Rhône varietal wines from Santa Barbara County’s Sta. Rita Hills AVA, is thrilled to announce that Winemaker Samra Morris has been selected as one of five nominees for Winemaker of the Year by the editorial staff of Wine Enthusiast for the magazine’s 2025 Wine Star Awards. Now in its 26th year, the prestigious Wine Star Awards honor the individuals and companies who have made outstanding contributions to the wine and beverage industry. The Wine Enthusiast Wine Star Awards Gala will take place on Monday, January 26, 2026, in New York City, where the winners will be announced.

Morris is a native of Bosnia and the first Bosnian American winemaker in California. After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in food science and a master’s in food quality and control from the University of Sarajevo, she began her winemaking career in Napa Valley, most notably working under the tutelage of Winemaker Thomas Rivers Brown and now at Alma Rosa with Consulting Winemaker Tony Biagi.

Since joining Alma Rosa in 2019, Morris has become a dynamic voice in Santa Barbara County, crafting some of the Sta. Rita Hills’ most distinct wines. Alma Rosa’s 628-acre El Jabali estate in the Sta. Rita Hills encompasses 47 distinct, non-contiguous vineyard blocks planted to Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Syrah, Grenache and small amounts of Pinot Blanc and Aligoté. Situated on the north-facing slopes of the Sta. Rita Hills, El Jabali was first planted in 1983 by California wine pioneer Richard Sanford, who went on to establish Alma Rosa Winery in 2005. Of the six vintages released under Morris’ leadership, 20 wines have been awarded 95-98 points by Wine Enthusiast.

“It is an incredible honor to be nominated for such an esteemed award,” says Morris. “The Sta. Rita Hills AVA is one of the greatest places in the world for Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Rhône varietal wines, and making wines here is a dream come true. This recognition reflects not only my work and experience, but also the incredible team at Alma Rosa Winery and our estate vineyard we are fortunate to cultivate.”

“Samra is a talented winemaker. We are thrilled to see her passion and accomplishments recognized on this global stage,” said Alma Rosa Winery Proprietor Bob Zorich. “This nomination is a testament not only to her talent as a winemaker but also to the exceptional quality of wines from our region.”

About Wine Enthusiast

Wine Enthusiast Companies is a Certified B Corporation and the ultimate source of innovation and information around wine. Founded in 1979 by Adam and Sybil Strum, the family-owned company is composed of Wine Enthusiast Commerce and Wine Enthusiast Media. Wine Enthusiast Shop provides premium wine-lifestyle products, reaching millions of consumers globally via direct mail, an e-commerce site, and a business-to-business division. Wine Enthusiast magazine is an award-winning print publication and online resource that showcases wine news, food trends, and more than 25,000 ratings and reviews annually. Wine Enthusiast events include the annual premier Wine Star Awards gala. In 2024, the company launched a travel division, which includes the Tasting Room Directory and Cork+Compass Travel. Together, Wine Enthusiast Companies is the indisputable hub for everything wine. We bring wine to life.

About Wine Enthusiast’s Wine Star Awards

Each year, Wine Enthusiast celebrates the most influential members of the wine, spirits, and beverage world at the annual Wine Star Awards. This year marks the 26th anniversary of honoring the individuals and companies that make outstanding contributions to the industry. There are 16 categories for the 2025 Wine Star Awards. Four of the categories will have a named winner. The other 12 categories include a list of nominees exemplifying dedication and innovation to the success and growth of the wine, spirits, and beverage sector. The nominees were nominated by members of the Wine Enthusiast media team, including the global sales, events, marketing and editorial divisions. The 2025 Wine Star Award winners will be honored at the 26th annual black-tie gala in January 2026.

About Alma Rosa Winery

Alma Rosa Winery, a leading wine producer from Santa Barbara County’s Sta. Rita Hills, is dedicated to making Pinot Noir and Chardonnay wines that express the unique terroir of the appellation. Alma Rosa’s wines are layered, vibrant and balanced, reflecting the cool climate impact of the Pacific Ocean breezes that are funneled through the east-west transverse mountain range of the region. The winery was founded in 2005 by Richard Sanford, who was the first to plant Pinot Noir in the Sta. Rita Hills in 1971. Today the winery is owned by Bob and Barb Zorich, who purchased the winery in 2014. In 2019 Samra Morris took the helm as winemaker, becoming the first Bosnian winemaker in California.

For more information about Alma Rosa Winery, please visit almarosawinery.com.