The September 4 Independent cover story on the Planned Parenthood Book Sale was terrific, but a small but important element, the Spanish Language Outreach Program, was not mentioned.

Twice a year, a team of volunteers visits businesses — especially small, locally owned ones — distributing flyers requesting donations of books in Spanish as well as announcing the dates and details of the sale. The conversations that ensue help to clarify the community’s understanding of Planned Parenthood’s mission as well as that of the Book Sale. This personal touch is important to ensure the community that literacy and a love of reading is enjoyed by all.

There are a great many books, especially children’s books, in Spanish available at the sale, and whatever remain are donated to local organizations. The book sale is at Earl Warren Showgrounds, September 11-21.