I do not believe last week’s article regarding the Conception was handled well. I grew up across from the Conception in the harbor, and I worked on the boat for many years. Jerry Boylan was an amazing captain who handled his duties very seriously.

Forgot not that he too lost a crew member and the wake of the disaster spread far and wide. It struck a huge chord for many of us divers, crew, and captains alike.

Yes, Truth Aquatics needed to hold more responsibility for keeping updated systems in an older vessel. But another aspect to consider is that most older vessels are not equipped for the chargers, electronics, phones, tablets, GoPros, etc. that people require these days. That is a massive amount of electricity being drawn in a small (and wet) environment, and, of course, a major fire hazard.

Coast Guard and others should also make sure that older vessels be equipped properly or have updated escape hatches, fire alarms, state-of-the-art outlets, and charging stations.

The article made Boylan sound like a horrible person, when he was a phenomenal captain, with a huge heart, who also must suffer the loss and guilt to his own grave. Please have more compassion. I don’t think he should serve time at all.